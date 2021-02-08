Hyderabad: 40-yr-old man sentenced to 7 years for sexually abusing daughter

The man had threatened the girl with dire consequences, saying he would kill her if she revealed the sexual abuse to anyone.

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to seven yearsâ€™ rigorous imprisonment on Monday by a local court in Hyderabad for sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter in July 2016. The court found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said. The prosecution said that the man, who used to retire for the night beside his daughter, sexually abused her for 10 days in July 2016. The man then threatened the girl with dire consequences when she tried to resist him. The girl was also threatened by her father against disclosing the sexual abuse to anyone.

The girl later disclosed the sexual abuse to her mother that same year in 2016, who filed a police complaint, following which the man was arrested.

In another instance, a 55-year-old received 10 yearsâ€™ rigorous imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl. The special POCSO court in Nampally also fined him Rs 5,000 on February 5, when it gave the order. The crime was reported under the Begumpet Police Station Limits in December 2019. The minor girl was a friend of the daughter of the accused who had visited the city and was staying at the home of the accused. The neighbours intervened upon hearing the girls cry for help.

Earlier in December 2020, the same Nampally court sentenced a 30-year-old man who abused his 11-year-old niece to life imprisonment. The sexual abuse was reported in November 2019, the minor girl residing with her aunt and was assaulted when the woman was away.