Hyderabad: 40 people, including kids, sustain eye injuries on Deepavali

Nineteen people were admitted to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital with injuries due to firecrackers on October 24.

At least 40 people suffered eye injuries in Hyderabad during Deepavali celebrations this year, on Monday, October 24. The Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital saw a total of 40 cases of eye injuries due to firecrackers, including a few children. While 21 of these were outpatient cases, 19 of them had to be admitted to the hospital, Dr Najasi Begum, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, told TNM. “We got a total of 40 cases yesterday due to crackers. 21 were OP cases while 19 had to be admitted. They will be administered treatment and assessed,” she said. While a few reports claimed that one child had lost his eye in a serious injury, the doctor said it was too early to say if he had lost vision completely.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, a man was killed in an explosion at his house in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, police said. According to police, the man identified as Koteswara Rao was making firecrackers at his house in Rythu Nagar when the explosion occurred killing him. He was alone in the house when the incident took place, police said and added that further investigations were on.

On Sunday, two persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a cluster of firecracker shops in Vijayawada. Workers were apparently sleeping in one of the three shops that got gutted in the fire in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Three firecracker shops were burnt down in the accident. People residing in houses in the vicinity were jolted out of their sleep following the explosive sound caused by the fire.

There is a fuel station exactly opposite the ground where the firecracker shops were set up for the Deepavali festival but luckily the blaze did not spread, as at least four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Local residents raised a protest over permitting the firecracker shops to be set up on the ground when a fuel station was located right opposite it.

With PTI inputs