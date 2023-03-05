Hyderabad: 371 drunk driving offenders caught in Feb sent to jail

The remaining violators were fined Rs 94.33 lakh.

A total of 371 persons caught by the Hyderabad Traffic Police in February 2023 for driving under the influence of alcohol have been sentenced to imprisonment. According to a press statement issued by the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Saturday, March 4, a total of 2,965 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol last month. A total of 4,360 chargesheets were filed over these incidents and the offenders were produced in the 3rd and 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Courts in Nampally, Hyderabad. The courts awarded imprisonment to 371 of the respondents, of which 58 offenders had their driving licence suspended. The remaining 3,989 violators were fined a total amount of Rs 94.33 lakh.

All the drunk driving offenders sentenced to imprisonment were sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail, the police said. While seven persons received a sentence of 15 daysâ€™ imprisonment, 99 people were given a jail sentence of four days. When it comes to other traffic violations, 495 chargesheets were filed over cases of driving without a licence, while 111 chargesheets were filed over cases of minors driving vehicles. In many of these instances, the violators were given a sentence of community service.

According to the police, violators convicted of drunk driving and other traffic violations may face difficulties in getting government jobs, and in passport and visa clearance. The violators were also counselled at the Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal and Begumpet, the police said.

