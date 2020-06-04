Hyd police register case after Meera Chopra alleges rape threats by Jr NTR fans

The actor had filed a police complaint after self-proclaimed Jr NTR fans had threatened her with gangrape on social media.

Flix Sexual Harassment

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have registered a case on Monday following a complaint by actor Meera Chopra against self-proclaimed Jr NTR fans, who threatened her with gangrape and harassed her for saying that she does not know who Jr NTR was, during an interactive session with her fans on Twitter.

The case was registered against unknown persons under Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, and Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered following the intervention of National Commission of Women chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Thanking the Chairperson of NCW, Meera wrote, “A big thanks to @NCWIndia and @sharmarekha for helping me filing an FIR. Safety of women is always compromised but we get our support and strength from people like you.”

On Monday, when a Jr NTR fan asked her to say something about his star, Meera replied, “I don’t know him. I am not his fan.”

Triggered by this response, several self-proclaimed Jr NTR fans launched a vile campaign against Meera, which included gangrape threats, sexually abusive comments, slut-shaming and some even went to the extent of wishing that her parents “die of the novel coronavirus.”

Shocked by the hate campaign against her, Meera called out Jr NTR asking him to reign his fans.

“@tarak9999 I didn’t know that I’ll be called a bitch, whore and a porn star, just because I like @urstrulyMahesh more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do you feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope you don’t ignore my tweet!! (sic)” she tweeted, tagging Jr NTR.

However, Jr NTR has not made a statement condemning the abuses against Meera.

Guided by singer Chinmayi Sripaada, Meera took screenshots of the abusive comments on Twitter and filed a complaint with the NCW and the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police.