Hyd manual scavenging deaths: Opposition demands ex-gratia for families

Two Dalit men died due to asphyxiation while manually cleaning a flood pipeline in Hyderabad.

Opposition parties have demanded justice for two Dalit men who died due to asphyxiation while manually cleaning a flood pipeline in Padmavathi Colony in Hyderabad's LB Nagar area. Congress, BJP and RS Praveen Kumar, ex-IPS officer who is joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have condemned the incident and alleged that the deaths of the men, Shiva and Anthaiah, was the result of the negligence of officials in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Shiva's body has been recovered and Ananthaiah's body has not been found yet.

Engaging or employing, either directly or indirectly, a manual scavenger is a punishable offence under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Families of the deceased have also alleged that the GHMC officials and police have been indifferent.

RS Praveen, who visited the family members of the victims at their residences, said, "The misery of the poor labourers who died while cleaning drainage in Sahebnagar in GHMC limits is unexplainable. No one should see such hardship. Such incidents should be prevented in the future and these families should be given Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia each and a job, besides a house," he said.

Praveen also requested GHMC Commissioner and state Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) and IT K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) to provide ex-gratia, jobs and a house to the families.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar, who also visited the families lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Minister KTR for not responding to the incident, while demanding jobs and beside Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia.

"If KCR and KTR are true Dalit bandhus, then Rs 1 crore ex-gratia should be declared to the kin of each family as they had lost their lives due to negligence of the government,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind came down heavily on CM KCR and KTR, accusing them of murdering the Dalit workers. He said, "It is a daylight murder by KTR and his Ministry, though manual scavenging is prohibited in the country the GHMC has sent the workers to clean the drain without safety gear where they died due to short of breath, by doing that they have committed murder."

Arvind, who accused CM KCR and Minister KTR of cheating Dalits in the state, demanded that families of the deceased should be given Rs 25 lakh on a priority basis.