Hyd man abandons mother’s body on road due to lack of money to do last rites

Ramesh, who works as a watchman, also told the police that he feared eviction if he disclosed his mother’s death as residents would think she had COVID-19.

In an incident that created alarm among residents, the dead body of an elderly woman was found wrapped in a bedsheet opposite to Lumbini Mall in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday noon. Police officials were also baffled to find the body without any external injury marks. However, they soon found out that the woman’s body was abandoned by her son as he did not have the means to conduct her last rights.

Ramesh, who works as a watchman in an apartment complex, said that he did not have any money to conduct his mother’s funeral. The police said that Ramesh also feared that the apartment residents would evict him if he disclosed the death, suspecting that his mother may have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Bhageerathi. She was ill for the past few days and succumbed to her illness on Saturday, Ramesh told police. Ramesh left his mother’s body on the footpath at around 2 am when there was no one around.

After being alerted, police, who soon arrived at the scene, brought in Clues team and dog squad to unravel the mystery. Subsequently, they printed photos of Bhageerathi and checked with the residents surrounding the area, and soon some neighbours identified the woman.

“Within four hours we were able to solve the case,” said Sub-Inspector, Banjara Hills, G Vasavi.

“During investigation, Ramesh said that he did not have any money to take care of her medical expenses. He did not even have the money to conduct the funeral rites, he said,” she added.

The police have registered a case under 174 Code of Code of Criminal Procedure. “The investigation is going on,” said SI Vasavi.