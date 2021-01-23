Hyd kidnapping case: Former AP Minister Akhila Priya released on conditional bail

Akhila Priya is the prime accused in the high-profile abduction.

news Court

Former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy, arrested in connection with a kidnapping case in Hyderabad, was given conditional bail by the VIth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court in Secunderabad on Friday. The court issued the release order on bail by executing a bond of Rs 10,000 along with two sureties.

The other precondition for the bail is that the former Alagadda legislator has to appear before Bowenpally Station House Officer on alternate Mondays between 11 am and 12 pm starting from February 2, and cooperate with further investigation in the case.

“The accused shall not threaten any of the victims and other witnesses in this case. The prosecution may seek cancellation of bail in case of breach of conditions,” the court order reads, according to The Hindu.

Akhila Priya has been listed as the prime accused in the abduction of Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao, residents of Bowenpally in Hyderabad. They were abducted on January 5, and the case involves a 25-acre land dispute.

In the abduction, round 10-15 persons barged into the house of the victims posing as the Income Tax department "to conduct a raid."

They convinced the family members that they were I-T officials by producing forged identity cards and a "search warrant."

While other family members were kept isolated for the "search," Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao were taken from their homes. The family learnt about the sophisticated abduction later and approached the police.

The kidnappers made the victims sign some papers and after learning that the police have been alerted, they left them at around 3 am the next at Kokapet on the outskirts of Hyderabad

The very following day, Akhila Priya was picked up from her residence in Kukatpally and arrested.

A case was registered by the Bowenpally police under Indian Penal Code Sections 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting) read with Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

Akhila Priya's husband, Bhargav Ram, is another accused in the case. However, he is absconding.