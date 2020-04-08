Hyd Gandhi hospital COVID-19 ward cleaned after patient's video showed dirty toilets

One of the toilets was sealed and the other one was unclean, without any running water, the patient's video showed.

In a major embarrassment to the government, a COVID-19 patient, who was tested positive on Tuesday, took to Twitter to complain about the unclean and unhygienic bathrooms in Gandhi Hospital, where he was availing treatment.

The patient tweeted a video taken by him, which shows that the two bathrooms were in unusable conditions, while one bathroom was filled with buckets and a drum, the other one was blocked with waste materials. Among the two toilets, one of them was sealed and the other one was unclean with no running water. The door leading to the restroom was also broken.

“The government is asking us to get quarantined in Gandhi, and this is the condition of the hospital,” the patient says in the video. The government has made it mandatory for all the patients to be treated at Gandhi Hospital, which has been dedicated for the treatment of coronavirus cases in Hyderabad.

The patient, who has been admitted on the seventh floor of the hospital, also complained that all the positive patients were kept together with a distance of a few meters without any segregation. “There is no separate cabinet or barrier between each patient,” he said.

In the video, he tagged Minister of Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister’s office, the Prime Minister’s office, and wrote, “I don't know if this place cures us or gives us more diseases (sic).”

The video caught the attention of BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay. Sanjay said that both the patient who shot the video and their father were tested positive for the disease.

Responding to the incident, Sanjay claimed that he reported the incident to the hospital Superintendent but didn’t receive a satisfactory response. “Please direct the respective officials to take good care of him and his father,” he said, appealing to the Chief Minister.

A day after the incident was reported, on Wednesday, sanitation workers were sent to clean the toilets. A journalist tweeted visuals of the toilets being cleaned.