Husband files complaint alleging wife missing after attending yoga classes

Manikumar, Subashreeâ€™s husband, filed a missing person complaint on December 19 when his wife did not meet him outside Isha Yoga Centre on the last day of her week-long yoga classes.

A 34-year-old woman has gone missing after attending yoga classes in Coimbatore on Sunday, December 18. The woman, identified as Subashree, went to the Isha Yoga Centre on December 11 for a week-long â€˜silenceâ€™ yoga class. When her husband, Manikumar (40) went to pick her up after a week on Sunday, she was not at the centre.

Manikumar works as a quality inspector in a vest manufacturing company in Tiruppur while Subashree works as a computer operator in a different company in the same district. The couple has a 13-year-old daughter and are residents of Avinashi in Tiruppur. Subashree had attended the â€˜silenceâ€™ yoga classes once in 2011. Meanwhile, CCTV footage has emerged in which Subashree is seen running on the road in white clothes at around 10:30 am on December 18. Though the exact location is not clear, the road apparently is in the centreâ€™s vicinity.

Speaking to TNM, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Perur said that police officials are examining the CCTV footage and further investigation is underway. The Inspector of Alandurai police station, who received Manikumarâ€™s complaint confirmed the same. According to Manikumarâ€™s complaint, the classes on Sunday ended at 11 am and he had been waiting to pick up his wife. He waited there till 3 pm but Subashree did not come outside. It was then that Manikumar went inside the Isha Yoga Centre to see where his wife was only to learn that the classes were done and all of them had left. Upon examining the CCTV footage at the reception, it was revealed that Subashree had left the establishment at 9:30 am via the â€˜sarpavasalâ€™ (an entrance to Isha Yoga Centre).

In Manikumarâ€™s complaint, he mentioned that he had gotten a missed call from an unknown number. When he called back, the person on the other side said that a woman (Subashree) had approached her and asked if she could make a call to her husband. The woman made a call and gave the person their phone back. Further, it was revealed that Subashree had taken a taxi to Semmedu and had gotten down there. Manikumar filed a missing person complaint on Monday, December 19 when he could not find his wife after searching for her in areas near the Isha Yoga Centre.