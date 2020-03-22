Hungry, homeless, and exposed to COVID-19: Scenes from Hyderabad on Janata curfew day

Hyderabad has done little for the homeless as Janata curfew takes effect

Lal Mohammad, is hesitant to admit that he is starving in Hyderabad on a Sunday as the city observes a Janatha curfew, imposed as a measure to prevent the community spread of coronavirus disease, “We usually eat at lunch provided at temples or mosques,” says Lal, sitting under the shade of the parking lot of the Telangana secretariat at Tank Bund. When asked if he has had lunch, Lal laughs.

TNM counted over 30 homeless migrant labourers idling away under the shade near the Telangana secretariat. Most of them hungry, with little or no money left to return to their states. The reports about train cancellations till March 31 is yet to reach them. The virus has hurt their job prospects hard and all shops and establishments remaining closed and the apprehension about Janatha curfew being extended doesn’t help.

“The last work we had ended on March 19, there is no work after,” says Lal who was working as a labourer setting up tents at wedding functions and last earned Rs 1,600 for two days’ work. But with wedding functions being cancelled and no new work coming in, Lal found himself being let go by the contractor. Lal is from Odisha, and father to two girls. He found himself homeless on the day of a curfew in the wake of a global COVID-19 pandemic “If we die, let it be, our lot will, in masses,” he adds. Lal had hoped to stick around for a few more weeks to find some odd job. He has little or no money left, having sent most of his earnings home.

#JanathaCurfew there are labourers who became homeless,living next to the Telangana secretariat,they are unable to find work,lodgings due to #COVIDー19 and are exposed in the streets.Many are hungry. pic.twitter.com/iiokVEnmSK — Mithun MK (@KalkiSpeaks) March 22, 2020

Telangana has so far recorded 22 COVID-19 positive cases, the Telangana Chief Minister had called for a partial shut down of the state from March 15. The state on Sunday noon called for a complete lockdown till March 31. All train services have also been suspended till March 31, Lal like others don’t wish to go to any of GHMC night shelters.

“It’s overcrowded already, the food there is not good and it’s too restrictive,” says Sunil laying under the shade on a plastic sheet for a mattress and a bag of clothes as a pillow. Sunil doesn’t like anyone asking him about home. “I am on orphan,” he says. Sunil was doing better in life until five months ago, he had moved from the streets to rented premises doing labour work, with work drying up he was unable to pay rent and is now again homeless. “We will sit here till 4 pm then go to Central Bus station, Gowliguda and sleep there,” he adds.

Rajesh from Kolkata arrived in Hyderabad 20 days ago in search of work, he hasn’t had much luck. “I came here hoping to find some work as the job prospects in Kolkata is very low, but here also it’s bad,” says the 23-year-old living in the streets. The youth came with a group of five, all have gone their own way and ten days ago Rajesh lost his phone, “I haven’t contacted my family in ten days and have no clue about what is going on,” he adds.

As Hyderabad gears up for a lock down until March 31, on Sunday neither the Centre nor the state appears to have charted plans to safeguard the homeless from coronavirus and more importantly, provide for hunger.