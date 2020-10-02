Hundreds others protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras rape

The demonstration, called for by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate, but was later shifted to the Jantar Mantar.

Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim. Many prominent people including lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker were present at the protest.

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad takes part in a protest against Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar



"I will visit #Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn't resign, & justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident."

"What is happening in Uttar Pradesh is goonda raj. The police have surrounded the village, are not allowing opposition leaders and media persons to enter it. They have taken away the mobile phones of the family members of the victim," activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan said.

He also condemned the way the victim was cremated "against the wishes of her family".

Massive gathering at Jantar Mantar right now!

Rise in rage against caste system.

Rise in rage against caste system.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Jantar Mantar. Amazing scenes out here. People are angry and want some really swift actions from the government.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, a fortnight after she was gangraped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

According to reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to join the protest. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja also reportedly took part in the protest.

Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja take part in a protest against #Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar. Sitaram Yechury says, "The UP government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served."

Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja take part in a protest against #Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar



Sitaram Yechury says, "The UP government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served."

The protest is under the banner of #DalitLivesMatter.



In both Hathras & Balrampur gangrape-murder cases, the victim was a dalit.

Visuals from the protest showed actor Swara Bhasker along with others writing “Shame Shame” on a wall.

Earlier on Friday, TV channels had carried an interview with a boy, supposedly a relative of the Hathras victim, who alleged that the family was being threatened by the police, their home and street had been surrounded, and they were not being allowed to emerge or speak to the media.

