More than 350 activists, academics, writers, and others across the country have expressed their solidarity with those protesting against the construction of the Adani International Seaport in Kerala’s Vizhinjam. They also alleged that the activists who were vocal against the seaport were subject to slander. Those in support of the protesters include filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, social activist Anjali Bhardwaj, activist Medha Patkar, writer and activist Nityanand Jayaraman, JNU professor Nivedita Menon, women’s rights activist and educationist Syeda Hameed, among hundreds of others, who formed the Vizhinjam Struggle Solidarity Committee, Keralam.

For more than a 100 days now, fisherfolk living in Thiruvananthapuram’s Vizhinjam have been led by the district’s Latin Archdiocese in a protest against the seaport. The project, which was signed in 2015, has been delayed and missed several deadlines. The activists and fisherfolk fear that further development of the project will lead to coastal erosion, and destruction of their homes and livelihood. They have been demanding a complete study on the project by an independent team of experts, including a representative from the fisherfolk in Vizhinjam.

The solidarity statement further condemned the alleged slander against Aleyamma Vijayan, who has been at the forefront of Sakhi, a women’s resource centre in Thiruvananthapuram, and her husband AJ Vijayan, a trade unionist and researcher in the fisheries sector. The couple recently filed a defamation suit against media outlets that had claimed that Aleyamma and Vijayan received foreign funds for the Vizhinjam protests even though they were not directly in the protest committee.

“The attempt to portray the struggle as a foreign conspiracy through funding is malicious and an insult to the fishing community that is fighting against the port and its sponsors. We request that all people who believe in democracy protest against this false propaganda,” the solidarity statement said.

Stating the six demands of the protest committee – including sustainable solution to coastal erosion, rental accommodation and rehabilitation for those who would lose their homes, and providing minimum wages to the fisherfolk who stand to lose their livelihood – the signatories urged the government to settle the issue urgently, defending the rights of the fishing and coastal communities.

