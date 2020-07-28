In huge relief, Chennaiâ€™s reservoirs at 48% storage level

news Water

Chennaiâ€™s four reservoirs are 48% full at present, one of the highest storage levels recorded in July since 2003. According to the data available in the website of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), the four lakes together -- Red Hills, Poondi, Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam -- have 4.596 tmcft of water as of Monday. Including the 1.465 tmcft in Veeranam, the water available for use is 6.061 tmcft.

The full storage capacity of the four lakes collectively is 11.257 tmcft. On the same day last year, the four reservoirs together had around 0.016 tmcft of water. The level including Veeranam reservoir on July 25, 2020 was 6.072 tmcft, as per published data.

According to a report in the Times of India, Veeranam lake, which receives and stores Cauvery water from the Mettur dam is at its full capacity as on Monday and water from river Krishna has also helped the city settle with comfortable water levels in its reservoirs. As per some officials, the city can live without water woes till December 2020 with this water, provided the everyday supply is maintained at 700 Million Litres per Day (MLD).

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John, also known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, wrote that previously, the combined storage mark in these four reservoirs, which supply much of the required water to Chennai city breached the 6 tmcft-mark on July 25, 2011. He also mentioned that adequate rainfall in the catchment areas of these reservoirs has contributed to the good storage levels.

As per the official data with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai has received around 160 mm of rainfall since June 1, 2020. Thiruvallur district has received around 178 mm of rains and Kancheepuram district has received around 233 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 27.