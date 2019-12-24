Huawei patents smartphone with triple flip camera

Smartphones

This has emerged from a patent the company has filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Interestingly, the patent applied for early this year has been approved only last week. It can be hoped that Huawei will soon release a smartphone with this triple camera that can be flipped to 180° allowing it to be used as the front camera as well.

In terms of the design, from the pictures accompanying the patent application, it appears to be similar to the motorised camera in the Asus ZenFone 6 released this year. The difference is the Asus device has a dual camera while the Huawei patent has three sensors.

The model name and other specifications of the phone are not known yet. There is an image of a smartphone with the flip mechanism on the rear panel has also been included in the supporting documents to the patent application.

Huawei is also planning to launch a new Huawei P30 Lite (2020). Since the present P30 Lite was launched in the month of March this year, it can be hoped that the Huawei P30 Lite (2020) will be released in March 2020. It is also expected that this new phone will be launched in Europe first. There is very little by way of information on the phone’s specifications as yet. For the record, the Huawei P30 Lite (2019) has the Kirin 710 SoC as the processor. It will be expected that there will be an improvement on this in the 2020 version.

The only aspect being shared is that the Huawei P30 Lite (2020) will be released in two colours, Blue and Breathing Crystal. There is also the indication that the price would be €349 (around ₹27,000).