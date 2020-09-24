Howzat onboards Kumar Sangakkara, Keiron Pollard, and Irfan Pathan as brand ambassadors

With these cricketers, Howzat will run a special promotion called Beat The Legends, where gamers can play against Kumar Sangakarra, Keiron Pollard, and Irfan Pathan.

Fantasy Sports app Howzat has roped in cricketing legends Kumar Sangakkara, Keiron Pollard, and Irfan Pathan, as the official brand ambassadors. The tie-up is also timed with Howzat's next growth phase, as the fantasy app is looking to expand its presence pan-India.

Howzat is a fantasy sports app that combines a game of skill and cash prizes all in one place. It allows gamers to create their own fantasy (Cricket/Football/Kabaddi) teams from among the players playing real matches on the ground.

With roping these cricketers in, Howzat will run a special promotion called Beat The Legends, where gamers can play against Kumar Sangakarra, Keiron Pollard, and Irfan Pathan. Beat The Legends will allow gamers to test their game strategy and knowledge against the cricketers themselves. Howzat is also offering prizes for the same.

Irfan Pathan, who will be featuring in advertisements online said, "Very excited to team up with Howzat.com. I have always tried to connect with my fans since the time I started playing. Now after retirement, this gives me a chance to stay connected with them and also bring a sense of competition and excitement that the game of fantasy cricket offers. This platform gives a chance for everyone to showcase their skills and become a champion. This much-awaited cricket season is the perfect time for the fans and me to play together and this innovative feature of Howzat.com to "Play with Legends" makes that possible."

Talking about playing at Howzat, Kumar Sangakkara, a former Sri Lanka captain and one of the most prolific international batsman in history, commented, "I am really excited to be partnering with the Howzat team and engaging with fans as part of their “Play with Legends” feature. I might have retired from playing, but I remain deeply passionate about the game and look forward the challenge of playing directly with millions of cricket fans. The app is fun and a great test of your tactical skills and cricketing knowledge.”

Commenting on the association, Kieron Pollard, who has a huge fan following in India and is a marquee player in the IPL, said, "Cricket in India is a religion and the passion that the people of India have towards the game is unparalleled. Now with the matches being played in empty stadiums, the app gives me a chance to play with these passionate Indian fans and have fun while playing against each other. It’s our fans who keep us motivated to give our best both on and off the field and Howzat.com is full of intelligent and fun-loving fans, I hope the fans will love playing against the legends"

"We are excited to associate with three legends of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, Keiron Pollard, and Irfan Pathan. We are extremely thrilled that all the three legends will be making their own teams on Howzat.com which our customers can directly compete with. This innovative feature of playing with the legends adds a new dimension to fantasy sports. We are sure that in this coming Cricket season, the fantasy sports enthusiasts will be excited about this opportunity to challenge and compete with the legends they have followed over the years,” said Aman Sajita, Head of Growth and Revenue at Junglee Games.