How young Indians can have a healthy heart: Get screened and watch out for warning signs

Regular cardiac check-ups to catch heart disease early and careful attention to warning signs can save lives.

Heart attacks might seem like a bolt out of the blue, particularly for people in their 20s and 30s. However, doctors warn that incidents of cardiac arrest among the 25-40 age group are far more common in India today than just two decades ago.

According to the State Level Disease Burden Report, the prevalence of heart disease increased by over 50% for all age groups between 1990 and 2016. Lifestyle changes to prevent heart attacks as well as preparation for the possibility of heart disease can go a long way in preventing unforeseen cardiac crises.

Need for regular screenings

While heart attacks themselves may come on suddenly and unpredictably, early warning signs for heart disease can usually be detected well in advance.

“Prevention basically boils down to preventing a heart attack in a vulnerable individual. By vulnerable individuals, I mean people who have diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia (abnormal levels of fats or lipids in the blood), or a smoking addiction. These people have to be educated to control the risk factors so that heart attacks can be prevented,” says Dr S Aravindakumar, Chief Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Heartcity, Trichy.

However, doctors warn that it’s not just people with such vulnerabilities who have to be careful. Rather, they advise that wider cardiac screenings, taking into account risk factors, heart-related symptoms, family history and sources of stress, are necessary. Annual heart check-ups and screening if there are any symptoms can go a long way in preventing heart attacks, they explain.

Heed warning signs

Besides failing to undergo regular screenings, many young people also do not recognise warning signs of impending heart attacks. This is significant because most heart attacks begin with mild pain or discomfort, and every minute counts for the chances of recovery.

However, patients often wait for over two hours before seeking help because they are afraid of raising a false alarm or accepting that they are actually having a heart attack.

Early warning signs that should not be ignored include:

- Chest discomfort that feels like pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain. The feeling may last for many minutes or may go away and return.

- Pain or discomfort in parts of the upper body like one or both arms, back, neck, stomach or jaw.

- Shortness of breath.

- Cold sweats, nausea or giddiness.

Importantly, women often experience symptoms of heart attacks differently from men. They may experience a heart attack without chest pressure, and with other common symptoms like shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, dizziness, light-headedness or fainting, extreme fatigue and back or jaw pain.

Pick the right hospital

To take good care of one’s heart, it’s important to pick a good cardiac care centre when in need, says says Dr T Senthil Kumar, Chief Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon. “When your heart is in distress, the best thing you can do is go to the right hospital,” he observes.

The right cardiac hospital should combine cutting-edge technologies and strong foundations of patient care. It should also include comprehensive expertise, from diagnostic, surgical and rehabilitative specialists to cardiac nurses and technicians.

