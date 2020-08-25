How you can have a safe and clean Onam this year

As Kerala celebrates Onam amidst the unprecedented times weâ€™re living through, here are our tips to make your celebrations clean and safe.

Onam, a festival that usually revolves around celebrations in big groups of families and friends, will be celebrated through a time of physical distancing and unforeseen challenges this year. Keeping everything clean and germ-free is on everyoneâ€™s minds. There are ways to celebrate the festival without compromising on hygiene and immunity.

Onam shopping is a time-honoured tradition. A huge part of it is buying new clothes for yourself and gifting clothes to loved ones.

But at a time when worries about hygiene are at the top of our list, itâ€™s important that all the clothes involved in Onam - both the outfits you wear and the new clothes you get and give as gifts - are hygienic. While we celebrate Onam this year, feeling germ-free and protected is important. So clean and safe clothing is a must. Perhaps thatâ€™s why this year for Onam shopping itâ€™s best to opt for a home appliance that puts your mind at ease by ensuring sanitised clothing at a time like this. So a good, reliable washing machine would be an important choice.

A Panasonic washing machine would make for a great option in this regard, considering its durability and cutting-edge features that help to ensure the cleanliness and safety of clothes.

Having a safe and clean Onam thatâ€™s as germ-free as possible may seem like a big feat, but itâ€™s doable if you break it down into simple steps.

Prioritise clean clothes and hygiene at home

Clean clothes mean more protection for yourself and your loved ones from exposure to harmful elements. Especially during Onam, when you could be hosting close family and friends - even if it is in small numbers. Itâ€™s important to always have a way to properly clean the clothing, sheets, and other soft furnishings at home.

Since thereâ€™s not as much need to shop for the usual Onam gifts this year, rework your Chodhi shopping list to include items that aid in home hygiene. The best way to ensure this is to have a top-of-the-line washing machine.

This year for Onam shopping, choose brands that can aid the health and safety of your family.

Panasonic, with a legacy of over a 100 years, and as the No. 1 Appliances Brand in Japan, becomes an obvious choice this Onam, with its contemporary, sleek design and top notch features. Most importantly, it is a practical gift during these unprecedented times.

Over and above that, opt for a washing machine that can properly sanitise when it washes. The Panasonic washing machines come with StainMaster+ technology and a built-in heater that helps in killing up to 99.99% germs with a hot wash.

Panasonicâ€™s unique ECONAVI Technology saves up to 20%* water and 20%* electricity consumption by detecting wash load volume and water temperature. An important part of a safe Onam is keeping it sustainable.

Onam is the perfect occasion to buy a washing machine to keep your clothes germ-free and sparkling clean. With its anti-germ hot wash technology, it also makes a timely gift, either for your own family or your loved ones. There are also special Onam offers that help you save big and avail flexible EMI options.

Cook safely and sustainably

Since youâ€™ll cooking for a smaller number of people, you can take the time to select the freshest and healthiest of ingredients for your delicious Onam Sadhya. Go with organic ingredients that boost body immunity. Ingredients like turmeric, fresh cracked pepper, and ginger - which ordinarily find themselves in Sadhya dishes anyway - are known for their immune boosting properties. While you are dishing out delicacies, prepare smaller quantities to avoid wastage.

Because going to the busy markets, as you would on a normal Vishakam day to begin Sadhya preparations, is now unsafe, you can also get tech-savvy and order your ingredients online from stores selling fresh produce.

Dress for the festival sustainably

Just because youâ€™re not getting new clothes from all your relatives this Onam doesnâ€™t mean you canâ€™t feel festive and dressed up. Buy some special clothes for yourself, and maybe explore sustainable fashion this year by taking your old festival clothing and giving it an innovative alteration with some quick tailoring to make a whole new outfit. Or you can do a fun clothes swap with other members of your household to feel like youâ€™re wearing something fresh for the season.

Socialise safely

Congregating at the traditional snake boat race or visiting your ancestral home or your relativesâ€™ houses is not safe, but that doesnâ€™t mean you cannot engage in the community vibe of Onam this year. You can dress up in your Onam best and set up a video call with family members, so that you can decorate pookalams or light lamps in your houses together. Or even bring the phone or laptop into the kitchen and cook together!

And even if you do end up having a few extra visitors, if youâ€™ve given your home an Onam gift of a durable and trustworthy appliance like a Panasonic washing machine, you can be sure your family is hygienic and healthy and always has access to clean, sanitised clothing.

<brand video embed here>

The most important thing is not to give up hope. The spirit of Kerala is strong. It exists as a reminder that even in the face of challenges, family bonds and auspicious traditions can still provide us with some much-needed warmth and safety.

Panasonic washing machines that can keep your Onam safe and clean are available at leading retail stores and to buy online.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Panasonic.