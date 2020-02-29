How were 68 junior colleges allowed to run without fire safety? Telangana activists

The court was hearing a PIL filed by activist Dantham Rajesh on the laxity of Sri Chaitanya and Narayana group

news Education

On Thursday, the Telangana High Court came down heavily on the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) for compromising the safety of the students. The court's anger was directed at the authorities for letting 68 intermediate corporate colleges belonging to Sri Chaitanya and Narayana groups in the state, function despite them not having implemented fire safety measures. This is likely to affect around 20,000 students.

While the court has ordered these colleges to be shut down, what is of concern is how they operated with impunity for years.

Activist Dantham Rajesh who filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleged that since 2017, these colleges have been receiving notices from the Board for not obtaining the fire NOC. But they pay up the penalty amount of mere Rs 1 lakh and get away. “The intent of the penalty is to not to repeat the mistake, but by accepting it, the Board made it seem like it is an option for the violators,” he said.

While the state BIE sought time till March 28 to close these colleges, as exams would be commencing from March 4, the court made it clear that the authorities should ensure that the colleges do not function from these buildings.

According to Rajesh, none of these 68 colleges — 18 belonging to Sri Chaitanya and 26 belonging to Narayana — had fire safety and health certification from the health and fire safety department for the last three years.

Action against these errant colleges should have been taken long ago, but the BIE authorities went slow on them, and in the process, compromising the safety of the students,” Rajesh told TNM.

Though the BIE mandates colleges to get affiliation in the month of April, before colleges open, most colleges won’t abide by the rules. "Two months later after colleges start functioning, authorities would conduct visits and issue show-cause notices, this serves no purpose," Rajesh noted.

According to the norms of the Board, to get an affiliation, the colleges must submit the latest Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), in addition to other documents such as sale deed of the college building and playground, sanitary certificate, structural soundness certificate and Fixed Deposit Receipt towards corpus fund in any nationalised bank.

While special counsel Sanjeev Kumar said that they have issued show-cause notice to these colleges, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy termed it a “mere eye-wash” at the hearing on Thursday.