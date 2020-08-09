How a TN initiative to distribute biodegradable sanitary pads in lockdown began

The makers of the sanitary pads joined hands with student groups to distribute them to people in need.

Getting through a menstrual cycle without a few packs of sanitary pads may be a nightmare that many women from underprivileged sections face, but the lockdown has made it into an uncomfortable routine for several more. The lack of accessibility and the high prices made the pads inaccessible for many women until Varam came as an immediate help for people in Coimbatore, Chennai and a few other parts of the country.

Bliss Day, a company making biodegradable sanitary napkins, joined hands with a group of volunteers to form an initiative called Varam. Through Varam, the team is distributing sanitary napkins to women from underprivileged backgrounds and migrants from other states free of cost amid the lockdown.

The coronavirus induced lockdown put a lot of pressure on women and made sanitary napkins inaccessible due to the high price range. The production of these napkins was also affected, adding to the lack of availability. The taboo surrounding menstruation gave women a tough time as it made it harder for them to procure pads. On seeing their plight, the team decided to provide sanitary pads for women in need of help in Coimbatore, Chennai and a few other parts of the country.

Initially, a Non Governmental Organisation based in Delhi reached out to the founders of Bliss Day, Nivedha and Gautam, to procure sanitary napkins for underprivileged women in the country’s capital since there was a shortage. After sending a bundle of sanitary napkins for the NGO, the founders decided to provide sanitary napkins to the people in their own district.

A fashion technology graduate, Gautam, said, "That was when we started a crowdfunding initiative. We received help from my college juniors and Rotary Club people for doing field work and started distributing sanitary napkins."

"We were always clear that our initiative should help the needy and the underprivileged people who need sanitary pads the most. So we took a survey of the people who require sanitary pads. Sometimes, families with three women will not be able to afford pads, so we started helping them," said Gautam.

The team started distributing sanitary pads in Pollachi, and within a few days, they understood the extensive nature of the problem. The duo had to help a lot more families but lacked money to distribute the sanitary napkins.

More people needed pads, Nivedha said, "We will provide one pack with seven pads for an individual. However, the pack will get over within a few days, so we want to give more to help them sustain over a period of time. However, we are unable to do so because of the financial crunch. Hence we started approaching a lot of people, tied up with NGOs and are also seeking help from online fundraising platforms to help our cause.”

Nivedha and Gautam, founders of Bliss Day, are graduates of Fashion Technology. In their last year, they came across a plant called kenaf in Andhra Pradesh. The people in the settlement in Andhra Pradesh told them to make something using the plant and the duo created a fabric out of it. However, only after reading more about the nature of the plant did they realise that it has good absorbency. Hence they started making biodegradable pads using kenaf from Andhra Pradesh and that made the way for Bliss Day.

Initially, Gautam faced opposition from his family since there is a lot of stigma attached to making sanitary pads. However, once they started turning the idea into a successful business model, his parents started to accept the plan, said Gautam.

On their plans of continuing the philanthropic measures post the lockdown, Nivedha said, “We are always happy to help and we want to continue the initiative even after the lockdown. However, the decision on extending will depend on the potential donors. If donors are willing to support us financially, then we will continue with the distribution.”