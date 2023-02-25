How to stay safe from stray dogs: Hyderabad schools intensify awareness campaigns

In awareness programmes held in schools, children were taught how to maintain a safe distance from dogs and deal with the situations when they are surrounded by them.

Following the death of four-year-old Pradeep, who was mauled by street dogs in Hyderabad's Amberpet, several colonies and educational institutions, especially schools, are conducting awareness campaigns to educate children on how to deal with dogs and protect themselves. On Saturday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials conducted awareness programmes in several government schools in Moosapet and Jawahar Nagar and Vivek Vardhini schools. Several colonies have also invited GHMC officials and experts to discuss stray dog management, in an animal-friendly manner.

In awareness programmes held in schools, children were taught how to maintain a safe distance from dogs and deal with the situations when they are surrounded by them. They were told not to run or panic when dogs surround them and instead asked to maintain their composure and take slow steps. In several residential colonies, there is increased panic over increase in dog population with some voicing the opinion that culling is the only option. Resident associations are also conducting talks in this regard and creating awareness among the residents as culling is not considered a solution.

Speaking at an awareness programme, conducted by a residential welfare association in Malkajgiri, Akkineni Amala, actor and animal activist said that most of the dogs love human beings. She also highlighted the importance of Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti Rabies programmes. According to the GHMC, there are about 5.5 lakh street dogs in Hyderabad. Their number was 11 lakh in 2011, which came down due to sterilisation campaigns adopted by the municipal body.

Earlier on Wednesday, Principal Secretary, Arvindh Kumar conducted a meeting with the GHMC officials and suggested that awareness programmes should be conducted for students in government and private schools in the city. Officials were also directed to prepare pamphlets and hoardings to create awareness.

They were also advised to take control measures with the help of Slum Development Federations, Town Development Federations, and Resident Colony Welfare Associations within the limits of the city and neighbouring municipalities. Control measures in other municipalities in the state are also being taken up with the help of self-help groups.

Arvind Kumar also advised officials to prepare a separate mobile app for registration of pets in the city and surrounding municipalities. Identity cards for pets will be issued to the owners concerned on registration. He said steps should be taken to register complaints through My GHMC App.

Be safe with strays: Suggestions by Blue Cross

Do not run or move quickly near dogs

Do not look a dog straight in the eye

If a nervous dog gets close to you: Freeze, look only at the ground, walk backwards very slowly, Do not turn and run

If a growling dog gets close to you, stand still with your hands at your side. Allow the dog to sniff you and it will usually go away.

If a dog attacks, assume a position of a rock. Curl into a ball and protect your face and body.

If bitten: Immediately wash thoroughly with soap and running water for ten minutes, go to a hospital, isolate the dog (or remember what the dog looks like)