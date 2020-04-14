How schools in Bengaluru are using Microsoft Teams to conduct online classes



It’s been 21 days since the nationwide lockdown which has made schools, businesses continue to function from home. Technology has played a vital role in making this happen. Now, as India continues to take steps to contain the virus, many schools and universities across the country are moving classes online. However, teaching and learning from home is a big change for most students and educators. It is extremely difficult to monitor the learning, engagement and the progress of the students without a physical classroom.

To help ease the transition, Microsoft has made Teams available for free to educational institutions. This provides a completely free customised hub for teamwork that includes video meetings, online versions of the Office 365 apps as well as compliance tools, and information protection.

According to J Bhuvaneswari, Director / Principal, Presidency School Bangalore South, “The parents and students have responded very positively towards this initiative. There is decorum, discipline, fun and learning all in a single platform. These online classes are taking traditional teaching methods to a completely new level and the chalk and talk method is now being replaced by student teacher interaction where teachers become a medium of facilitating knowledge.” Similarly, authorities at Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru said, “Leveraging the power of technology in these challenging times is a must to ensure students stay connected. Microsoft Teams helps us to drive student engagement and focused learning. Besides this, it helps our teachers create healthy and effective learning environments that allow students to thrive in a virtual setting.”

Beyond classroom learning, it is interesting to see that kids are making the most of Microsoft Teams as well. Divya Gopal, a 12-year-old from Bengaluru is trying to not only keep herself occupied but also helping other kids learn a new trick or two. Divya is sharing her passion and hobby of solving the Rubik’s Cube with other kids by conducting online classes on Microsoft Teams. When asked about her interest, she says, “In order to teach on Teams, I had to show my Rubik’s Cube to other kids and see how they are moving the different blocks. It took a day getting used to, but I figured it out. I take these classes individually, so it is easier to see what they are doing.”

In times of this crisis, every individual is looking for any tool that can enable usual work, learning and personal connections. However, it is important to understand that these tools, driven by technology, can also invite cyber threats if not used cautiously. Users, caregivers and educators should be aware of potential risks involved in virtual meetings and conversations, to keep loved ones, especially children and elderly safe from cybercriminals. It is advised to choose trusted apps such as Microsoft Teams that use end-to-end encryption and ensures privacy of data. Users should refrain from discussing sensitive information during unplanned meetings. Look out for session recordings, any last-minute changes in participant lists and be cautious while allowing participants access to files and media.