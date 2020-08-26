Partner

How a Russian boy’s heart surgery in Chennai has put India on the global cardiac map

The inspiring story of baby Lev Fedorenk, who suffered a double-cardiac-arrest amidst the lockdown, underwent a near-impossible surgery, and survived.

It was his second cardiac arrest in just two days. For three-year-old Lev Fedorenk, weighing not more than 10kgs back then on May 21, it was nearly the end. A Russian baby who had spent the last year in Chennai getting his ailing heart treated, the eight long minutes of manual chest compressions that doctors performed on him could have ended up futile. But they got him breathing again.

“And we also decided - this cannot happen again. He needed major surgery, and despite the challenges, we had to make it happen somehow,” says Dr. K R Balakrishnan, the Cardiac Sciences Director at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. “And having finally done the surgery here at MGM Healthcare, we have proven yet again that India is a global giant when it comes to heart surgeries. This achievement has put us on the global map as one of the world’s best countries for advanced cardiac surgeries.”

Life-threatening challenges

Lev’s condition - restrictive cardiomyopathy - left him with a fatal rigidity in the lower compartments of his heart. Known as the ventricles, these compartments normally expand to receive blood. Lev’s ventricles were stiff, meaning that his heart was smaller than normal, and less and less blood was being pumped through his body. His condition was being managed through medication. However, the two cardiac arrests, apart from the one he had already had a few months earlier, changed the situation.

His doctors now knew that the medications were no longer working. He needed a critical surgery - one that involved the implantation of artificial heart pumps. That wasn’t going to be easy. “Even in adults, these surgeries are difficult. In a three-year-old boy, undergoing a surgery amidst a lockdown due to a global pandemic? Many doctors would have given up. But we did not,” recounts Dr Suresh Rao KG, Co-Director of Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare.

Dr Balakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, explains why performing the surgery seemed like an impossible feat. “Lev is so young that normal artificial transplant procedures would not work on him. His arteries and interior organs are extremely tiny. The space to operate is little, and even a small bleed could lead to a fatality. This makes the surgery itself hugely challenging,” he points out, adding that a procedure of this kind had never been done before in South-East Asia.

Beyond this challenge lay another. The only company that makes artificial pumps small enough for children - Berlin Heart - is in Germany. So the pumps would have to be flown down, along with a team of systems engineers who would see to it that the sensitive equipment was handled, installed, and running correctly. But in May, due to the lockdown, international transport seemed highly unlikely.

A journey in search of a heart

Lev was brought to India from Eastern Russia by his family a year ago, in search of the right medical aid that could save his life. They tried their luck in Germany first, but couldn’t find him the right expert care.

In the year that Lev spent here, his condition being managed by medication prescribed by doctors, Lev grew up in Tamil Nadu. He grew into a smart little boy. Small for his age, because his heart condition caused a low appetite, and unable to walk, he still remained talkative and cheerful.

Dr. Rao recalls that Lev would recognise him when he went by on rounds. “He was in bed but he always had something to say or something new in his hospital room to point out to me. He’s an intelligent boy.” Dr Balakrishnan nods in agreement. “You know, he has even learned some Tamil? He can probably speak more Tamil than Russian now!” he exclaims.

The doctors say that they were also moved by the strength and dedication of the parents. “Can you imagine,” asks Dr. Balakrishnan, “living in a city where you don't know anyone, with no support? You don’t know the language. The weather is so hot. Back home, even their summers are at 15 degrees Celsius. Seeing how they were powering through despite all the challenges motivated us even more to save their child’s life.”

Putting India on global cardiac map

Supported by the concerted efforts of Russian Health Ministry and the Indian Foreign Ministry, who took Lev’s case very seriously, doctors at MGM jumped into action. Lufthansa Airlines entered the fray, too, and offered a special cargo permission in order to import the artificial valves from Germany. However, due to the pandemic, systems engineers could not fly with them. Lufthansa and Berlin Heart coordinated to send the machinery to Chennai.

Meanwhile, committed to seeing the surgery through even without the systems engineers, the doctors brought in experts from Germany and the UK through a series of live telecasts to share their knowledge of how to carry out the procedure and handle the equipment. The entire process took place online, and was only made possible because everyone involved was so invested in saving Lev’s life.

On May 25, four days after his double cardiac arrest, Lev went into surgery. The procedure took seven hours, and was conducted by the doctors while wearing full PPEs.

“A surgery that long in PPE is a nightmare,” says Balakrishnan. “It was one of the trickiest things we’ve had to do, but we had all the support, and the will to save this child,” Dr. Suresh Rao explains.

Lev, who had a negligible appetite and was extremely weak before the surgery, was eating well and strengthening up rapidly within three days of surgery. “He’s blossomed. Gained weight. He’s doing very well,” says Dr. Balakrishnan.

Lev is now a child with a new lease on life, all thanks to the efforts it took to pull off a miracle surgery in the midst of a global pandemic. And with this, yet again, Indian cardiac specialists have proved to be one of the best in the world.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with MGM Healthcare.