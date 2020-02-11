How rescue of a 17-yr-old led Kerala police to discover an inter-state sex racket

Four men from Kerala and a woman from Karnataka have been arrested for trafficking and sexually abusing the minor from Chikkamagaluru.

In February 2019, officers of the Thiruvambady police station received a tip off via a phone call and broke into a two-storey building in Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode. In one of the rooms on the second floor was a young girl and three older men. The girl was rescued by the team of officers and her three abusers immediately arrested.

However, subsequent investigation into the case blew the lid open on what officials suspect to be a much bigger sex racket involving many other victims, including minors, that has been operating across Kerala and Karnataka, possibly since late 2018.

A year into investigating the case, the police have now arrested five key accused for trafficking, sexually abusing and exploiting the girl, who was 17 years old when she was rescued from Kakkadampoyil. They also discovered just days after the rescue that the survivor was pregnant from the sexual abuse she experienced – which was confirmed through a DNA test which matched with that of one of the accused.

The accused

Last year, the police arrested from Kozhikode P Mansoor (28) of Pookkottur, Malappuram; Nisar Babu of Thurakkal, Kondotty; and Muhammad Basheer (50), a resort owner from Cheekkode. In January 2020, 25-year-old Farzana, a native of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, and Riju aka Ilyas from Wayanad were also arrested from Bengaluru and Kerala respectively in relation to the same case. They were tracked down by the Kozhikode rural DySP, R Haridasan, who took charge of the controversial case.

The accused men and woman have been charged under IPC 376 D (gangrape), 370 (trafficking) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) sections 5, 8 and 9 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault).

So, what tied the four accused in Kerala and a woman living far away in Karnataka to the same trafficking case? And how big was the sex racket that was busted in Kozhikode?

Chicken shop owner turns to flesh trade

According to DySP Haridasan, the racket was started sometime in 2018, when Mohammad Basheer – then a chicken shop owner – allegedly quit his poultry business and constructed a two-floor structure to set up the trade.

"Back then, there was a water park set up by a CPI(M) politician in Kakkadampoyil. Seeing scores of young girls and boys visit the park, Basheer believed it would be lucrative to set up a lodge-like space and lure young girls into sex work. However, by mid-2018, the water park was shut down for flouting environmental laws, and Basheer's 'business' was failing too," Haridasan told TNM.

Around the same time, in Chikkamagaluru, the victim was being brainwashed so she could be trafficked all the way to Wayanad. The woman allegedly responsible for brainwashing, tricking and trafficking the girl, then a class 8 student, is 25-year-old Farzana, the child's neighbour.

"The victim's parents had split, and theirs was not a financially stable family. Farzana would often speak to the minor and brainwash her that 'other jobs' could help her earn money quickly. She would groom her saying going to school was pointless," Haridasan said.

After months of this manipulation, Farzana allegedly trafficked the girl to Wayanad in Kerala in late 2018, where she was handed over to Riju akas Ilyas, the fifth accused in the case. The survivor was made to believe that she was going to Wayanad for ‘work’, and to say that her is 19 years old, police say.

According to the police, Ilyas worked as an agent who went on to sexually and financially exploit the minor for over two months. Till February 2019, the girl was allegedly sexually abused and exploited by an unknown number of persons in at least three resorts in Wayanad, facilitated by Ilyas.

"In order to evade suspicion, Ilyas ensured that the child was shifted to different resorts across Wayanad. The minor was given Rs 40,000 as remuneration by him. However, this was taken away by Farzana," Haridasan revealed.

Ilyas and Basheer had gotten acquainted through a few common connections. “The minor was picked up by accused number one, Mansoor, in a vehicle from a resort in Adivaram in Wayanad. From here, they drove down to Kozhikode, where Basheer also got involved,” the police official says.

It was only when the survivor was brought to Kakkadampoyil that her ordeal came to police’s notice after alert neighbours intimated the police on the fourth day she was there. In the tip off call, they said that a girl who looked less than 18 years old, and had been spotted near the building, Haridasan added.

Farzana, who was arrested from Bengaluru, as well as Ilyas are now in the custody of the Kerala police.