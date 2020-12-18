How middle-class households can plan their finances in 2021

The key objective while making a financial plan for the New Year should be to ensure that both the short-term and long-term financial goals of a family are met.

Money Finance

It’s that time of the year when families across the country are in celebration, trying to look past the difficult year that 2020 has been, with renewed optimism. The pandemic, over the past 8-9 months has taken a heavy toll on the financial budgets of middle and upper middle-class households across the country, with widespread job losses and curtailment of income.

But along with the celebration and expectations of a gradual return to a more normal life, plans on how to save and grow financial savings in 2021 and beyond have also become important. A key objective while making a financial plan for the New Year is to ensure that both the short-term and long-term financial goals of a family are met.

Ever since the pandemic broke in early March, middle and upper middle-class families across the country had already broadly reduced their day-to-day expenditure on various overheads that were deemed unnecessary. For instance, splurging on new mobiles or electronic goods, amongst others. If need be, a further review of day-to-day expenditure patterns of a family may be needed at this juncture, in a bid to weed out any wasteful expenditure.

Financial and business activity has shown signs of revival over the past few months with the easing of lockdown restrictions, but curtailed salary and gig income is still widespread. Also, for families which rely on rental income, they may have already experienced tenants finding it difficult to pay rent on time. In such a difficult scenario, the immediate requirement would be to ensure a contingency fund, which typically consists of 3-6 months’ income set aside in a separate bank account.

The contingency funds, could be utilised for meeting important/urgent family expenses such as sudden large medical bills or urgent expenditure related to children’s education or EMI payments for home loans.

“Families need to be prudent during these difficult times and pay particular attention to their personal finances,” Vinod Jain, a leading New Delhi-based chartered accountant says.

Fixed income options

At a time when professional income remains curtailed, regular and stable monthly income from fixed income schemes becomes increasingly relevant for families. Fixed income helps to meet day-to-day expenditure of a family and also helps bring much needed financial stability.

Typically, 30-50% of a family’s savings is invested in fixed income options, point out financial planners.

A number of large public sector banks like SBI and Union Bank of India, along with leading private sector banks like HDFC Bank, offer fixed deposits with an option to earn interest every month. In addition, senior citizens (those above 60 years) are typically offered 0.5% extra.

Bank FD interest rate (in%) for one year SBI 4.9 Union Bank of India 5.25 HDFC Bank 4.9

Another form of fixed income is debt schemes of mutual funds, but they involve a certain amount of risk, which investors must understand fully before investing in.

The underlying value or net asset value of debt schemes of mutual funds is directly linked to the interest rate environment. And with the RBI cutting interest rates on several occasions this year on account of a broad decline in the economy, debt schemes of mutual funds have given better returns vis-a-vis fixed deposit schemes of leading banks.

Debt schemes of mutual funds Returns (in%) over one year HDFC Floating Rate Debt Fund 9.2 ICICI Pru All Seasons Bond Fund 13.2 Axis Dynamic Bond Fund 13.9

Source: www.valueresearchonline.com

Families could consider investing a certain sum -- Rs 3,000 or Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 per month -- over several years, in a bid to get the best returns over the long term.

“Investments in debt schemes of mutual funds tend to be volatile, and investors need to understand the risks before investing,” Motilal Oswal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Realising long-term financial goals

Long-term financial goals of a family typically involve a substantial amount of funds; for instance, paying the children’s college fees, making the down payment for the family home or building a retirement corpus.

The above goals would typically require a corpus that could vary between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore. Building a corpus for long term needs requires considerable planning, even in normal times, as well as taking into account relevant factors including age of the working members of the family, number of dependents in the family and family income.

And building a large corpus requires investment in the stock market, either by directly buying shares or investing in equity oriented mutual fund schemes, point out financial planners.

Calendar year 2020 has seen sharp swings in the stock market. The key stock market index, BSE Sensex was at 41,600 levels at the end of January 2020, and with the spread of COVID-19, this index crashed to 25,640 levels as on March 24.

The BSE Sensex is currently at a lifetime high levels of 46,960 levels (as on 18 December). And for most middle-class families, investing in such a volatile stock market can be quite a challenge.

As a result, financial experts argue that middle-class families could instead consider investing say Rs 3,000 or Rs 5,000 or even Rs 15, 000 per month, depending on their income profile, in a systematic investment plan (SIP) of large well run mutual funds.

Ved Prakash Chaturvedi, a top-level mutual fund industry veteran, says, “With the stock market close to lifetime highs it would be prudent to invest small sums each month for several years, and it can help grow a family's wealth over the long term.”

Equity oriented mutual fund schemes typically invest in 15-20 well managed companies, minimize risk and help grow investors’ wealth over the long term.

Name of equity oriented mutual fund scheme Annual growth (in %) over five years HDFC Top 100 Fund – Growth 10.6 Kotak Bluechip Fund – Growth 11.5 SBI Bluechip Fund- Growth 11.3

Source: www.valueresearchonline.com and individual mutual fund websites

So, along with the festivities and joys at the New Year, households across the country need to learn from the uncertainty and unforeseen situations that 2020 brought about and put in place a solid financial plan that includes a combination of fixed and equity investments.

(The author is a financial journalist)