Partner

How may a Personal Loan be a beneficial financial option?

Personal loans are one of the most versatile and accessible forms of credit available today. You can use them to cover a wide range of expenses, from home repairs and education fees to medical bills and wedding ceremonies. This unsecured credit option provides an affordable and convenient way to access cash when you need it most.

Whether you want a â‚¹5 Lakh loan, or â‚¹50 Lakh loan, you can get the same based on your eligibility and the lender. But what exactly is a personal loan, and how can it benefit you?

Read on to explore the many ways that a personal loan can be a beneficial financial option.

What is a Personal Loan?

A personal loan is an unsecured loan that you can use for any purpose you wish. Unlike secured loans, which require collateral such as gold, a car or a home, personal loans are based solely on your creditworthiness and income. This makes them an accessible option for you if you donâ€™t have collateral to secure a loan or do not want to risk your assets.

Personal loans typically have fixed interest rates and repayment terms, which means that you'll know exactly how much you'll be paying each month and for how long. This can make it easier to budget and plan for your expenses.

Benefits of a Personal Loan

Here are 5 top features of personal loans that make them a feasible option to meet your needs.

No collateral required: As personal loans are an unsecured form of credit, you do not need to provide any collateral or security to avail of the loan. This feature also makes it quicker to get the loan amount as it eliminates the evaluation and verification procedure.

Quick approval and disbursal: Personal loans are approved and disbursed quickly compared to other types of loans such as home loans or car loans. Lenders today use AI and ML processes to verify your eligibility, which speeds up the process further.

Depending on the lender, you may be able to receive the loan amount within 24 to 72 hours of loan approval. This makes personal loans ideal for emergencies such as health treatments or an urgent trip.

Flexible repayment tenure: Most lenders offer repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 5 years for personal loans. This allows you to choose a repayment duration that suits your financial situation and repayment capacity.

Fixed interest rate: Personal loans typically come with a fixed interest rate, which means that the rate remains the same throughout the repayment tenure. This makes it easier for you to plan your finances and budget for the monthly loan payments.

Easy digital application: Most lenders today have 100% online protocols to help you apply for personal loans in minutes. Whether you use an app or visit a lenderâ€™s website, you can fill in the application form and attach the needed documents in no time!

What Can Personal Loans Be Used For?

Personal loans can be a beneficial financing option and used for various needs such as:

Home Improvement

Another common use for personal loans is to upgrade or repair your home. Whether you're looking to renovate your kitchen, redo your bathroom, or install new flooring, a personal loan can provide the funds you need to make these improvements. You can also purchase electronics, home appliances and furniture with these funds.

Personal loans can be a more affordable option than using credit cards or tapping into your home's equity. With a personal loan, you'll have a fixed interest rate and repayment term, which can make it easier to budget for your home improvement project.

Education Expenses

If you're looking to further your education, a personal loan can provide the funds you need to pay for tuition, books, and other education-related expenses. You can use them to sign up for online courses, upskilling seminars and more or to pay for your childâ€™s education needs.

Personal loans can be a more affordable option than using credit cards to pay for education expenses. Education loans also often come with restrictions on end use and require many more documents.

Consolidating Debt

One of the most popular uses of personal loans is debt consolidation. Unpaid credit card debt comes with a high interest rate, and you may have other types of debt too, such as a bike loan. A personal loan can help you consolidate all your debt into one manageable monthly payment. This can make it easier to keep track of your debt and pay it off more quickly.

With a personal loan, you can typically consolidate multiple debts into one loan with a lower interest rate. This can save you money on interest charges over time, which can help you pay off your debt more quickly and efficiently.

Emergency Expenses

Life is unpredictable, and unexpected expenses can arise at any time. If you find yourself facing an unexpected medical bill, car repair, or other emergency expenses, a personal loan can provide the funds you need to address them stress-free.

Why is Using a Personal Loan EMI Calculator Online Helpful?

Using a personal loan EMI calculator online can be helpful for several reasons. Firstly, it allows you to forecast your monthly payments for the loan. This can help you plan your finances and ensure that you can repay comfortably.

Secondly, a personal loan EMI calculator can help you compare different loan offers from various lenders and choose the one that best fits your budget and financial goals.

Thirdly, it can help you decide on the loan tenure and the loan amount that you want to apply for, based on your repayment capacity. This can prevent you from taking on a loan that is beyond your means and help you avoid defaulting on your payments.

As you can see, a personal loan can be a helpful financial tool when you need to bridge a financial gap. While a 5 lakh loan is a popular choice, you can apply for any amount starting from â‚¹25,000 and up. Before applying for a personal loan, consider your finances, your credit score, and your ability to repay the loan on time.

Research and compare the rates and other charges of various lenders and understand the loan's terms and conditions before signing up. Also make sure you use the personal loan EMI calculator online before going ahead. When you use it responsibly, a personal loan can be a smart financing option that can help you achieve your goals and improve your overall financial well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bajaj Markets and not created by TNM Editorial.