How Kerala is taking care of patients with Non-Communicable Diseases amid COVID-19 woes

The state is focusing on caring for the elderly people and those with comorbidities, with Asha, anganwadi and Kudumbashree workers home-delivering medicines.

Dhanya KS, an Asha worker in Thiruvananthapuram district’s Palkkulangara, has been providing medicines to cancer patients at their doorstep ever since the lockdown restrictions were put in place.

The state is delivering medicines to patients on palliative care and to those with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) through Asha, anganwadi and Kudumbashree workers and volunteers. The NCD wing of the state health department has directed the workers to deliver the medicines because the patients should not get exposed to the virus.

While the whole world is battling a pandemic that has even changed life like never before, Kerala has a well-planned protocol to take care of NCD as well as elderly patients.

“I have seven patients in my jurisdiction, including a cancer patient and some who need palliative care. Ever since the lockdown began, we deliver medicines to them from hospitals as and when needed,” Dhanya told TNM.

“The elderly people and those with comorbidities are at high risk as they are immunocompromised. They are on multiple drugs. Hence the possibility of getting an infection and developing complications from an infection is much more. The state has been focusing on the elderly and NCD patients,” Dr Bipin Gopal, State Nodal Officer for NCD Control, told TNM.

According to the data available with the NCD Control wing, 55,000 new cancer cases are reported every year. While the national average of cancer patients is 82 persons in one lakh, the state average is 120 people in a lakh. About 19% of the patients are diabetic and 31% have hypertension. The population of the elderly in the state is 52 lakh.

How the state prepared

The NCD wing of the state has prepared a list of people with comorbidities, those with hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, those who need dialysis, and those who have had a stroke.

The wing has also collected a list of people who are above 60 and people who live alone.

“The government’s strategy is to ensure that people with NCDs receive medicines that last them at least a month. There was a shortage of some drugs, particularly insulin, by the end of the last financial year in the state, but there were some funds remaining for the procurement of equipment that was rerouted for purchasing medicines. Now, procurement of insulin and drugs for hypertension is being done on an emergency basis,” Dr Bipin said.

Outlining the distribution of medicines, Dr Bipin added, “There was a direction from the NCD that the elderly who are on quarantine and people belonging to Below Poverty Line should also be provided medicines at their doorstep. This is ensured through Asha and Kudumbashree workers and volunteers. This is done throughout the state, irrespective of where they initially got the medicines.”

A meeting of Asha, anganwadi workers and Kudumbashree volunteers was convened where they were directed to ensure that patients don’t stop taking their medicine and that they have enough stock. If there is mismatch in the information collected through the Public Health Centres, volunteers fill the gap, contact the PHC to ensure medicines are available, and update the number of patients who received the medicine on the PHC site daily.

For patients on dialysis, arrangements have been made in all government hospitals to provide them medical care. Dialysis is provided at the nearest government hospitals. The NCD wing has also tied up with private hospitals for providing dialysis to patients.

“Within Kasaragod we have identified 20 dialysis centres as most patients there tend to go to hospitals in Mangaluru,” he said.

For emergency cancer treatment, a total of 22 district and Taluk level hospitals have been identified that were functioning as district cancer care units. These 22 units have been linked to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram. The patients who had earlier moved to RCC or to the Malabar Cancer Centre now can avail treatment like chemotherapy at the local care centres. Post the lockdown, 33,000 cancer patients have received medical care through local centres.

The NCD sub-centres, which were functioning once in a week in PHCs, Community Health Centres, Taluk and district level hospitals, now function six days a week and supply medicines on all days.