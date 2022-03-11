Partner

How to Get the Best Viewing Experience for the Upcoming IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is just a few weeks away.

Fans are gearing up to make sure that they donâ€™t miss anything important before and during the 15th edition of the most popular cricket event worldwide. The BCCI has finally announced its official schedule and weâ€™re here to let you know everything you should about the upcoming season.

This yearâ€™s IPL is set to commence on March 26 and the final is scheduled on May 29. The matches will be played in a different format this year as some may have predicted. This is, of course, because the league once again has ten teams that will compete for the championship.

Before you look into IPL 2022 betting with 10CRIC India , know that the teams will be divided into two groups which are Group A and B. The grouping will be based on the number of titles that the teams have won and the number of finals they have played.

Here is how all ten teams were grouped:

Group A:

â€¢ Mumbai Indians

Group B:

â€¢ Chennai Super Kings

IPL Venue and Schedule

The BCCI has also announced that the whole season will be played at four different venues. Three of these venues will be in Mumbai and one will be in Pune. Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium will be hosting a total of 20 matches each. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and MCA Stadium in Pune will be hosting 15 games each.

The first double-header of this yearâ€™s IPL will happen on March 27. Also, fans should be happy to know that the Maharashtra Government has allowed 25% of the stadium capacities to be filled throughout the IPL. Whether this percentage will increase during the playoffs is still yet to be decided.

How to Experience the IPL 2022

There are different ways for you to enjoy the upcoming IPL matches . With mobile users on the rise, there are a few great apps and platforms that you can use to watch the IPL 2022 for free. Here are the different ways to do so:

JioTV

You can download the JioTV app on either Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. To be able to get access to the live stream, you should be a Jio sim card user with a prepaid plan. Here are some of the plans that you can get from Jio:

â€¢ 56 Days Validity Pack (Rs 598): 2GB Data + Hotstar VIP account

When using the app, you can stream the IPL live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, or Star Sports 3.

Disney+ Hotstar

You can also subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar to enjoy the live stream of the IPL 2022. You will need to have a VIP or premium account to be able to do so. You directly can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar on its official website. Another way of having a subscription is by purchasing a Jio or Airtel Prepaid plan that includes access to Disney + Hotstar.

Here are the subscriptions that you can get from Disney+ Hotstar with IPL 2022 live stream feature:

â€¢ Premium (Rs 299/month or Rs 1499/year): up to two devices

Airtel TV

Airtel TV is also expected to stream the IPL matches live. Airtel users will also have to avail an eligible plan to have access to Disney+ Hotstar. You can also watch the live stream on the Airtel TV app that you can install on an Android, iOS, or Windows device. Here is the Airtel plans that you can choose from if you want to stream the IPL live: