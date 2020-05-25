How did Rana Daggubati get to know Miheeka Bajaj? Actor speaks to Lakshmi Manchu

The actor spoke to actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu in a live chat over the weekend about his impending wedding with Miheeka Bajaj.

Actor Rana Daggubati’s love life has been a hot topic for speculation for many years now. The Baahubali actor spoke to actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu in a live session over the weekend about his engagement and upcoming plans for the wedding.

“It’s the person that’ll make you do that,” he told Lakshmi when asked about what made him realise that he was ready to ‘settle down’.

“You meet the right person and good things happen and you say go ahead,” he said with a grin.

Over the course of the live chat which runs for a little over 26 minutes, the actor goes on to state that both he and his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj have known each other for a while now and that their families too have been good friends. Both have grown up in Hyderabad and have a lot of mutual friends in Hyderabad as well as in Mumbai, where Miheeka largely works out of and the actor too frequents for his projects.

“When I met her I said [to myself] that it’s the time to do this,” he said when asked about what prompted him to propose to Miheeka after having known her for so many years.

"I'm thinking so much in lockdown that I’m getting married," the actor joked with Lakshmi.

“I got pouring messages from friends and everybody, everyone was happy,” he said, when asked how his friends and loved ones took the news.

On May 12, Rana took to Twitter and Instagram to post a picture of Miheeka and himself with the caption ‘She said yes’. Shortly after that, social media was flooded with messages of congratulations to the couple who later got engaged in a small ceremony surrounded by family a few days later.

With the lockdown and pandemic, Rana added that there is no set date as to when the couple plans to have their wedding ceremony and that they will see how things pan out. In the meantime, the actor revealed that he is working on an animated series that will be released on an OTT platform in the near future.

Miheeka runs an event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio. She was born in Hyderabad to Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. Miheeka’s mother, Bunty, works in jewelry design and owns the brand Krsala along with her father.

