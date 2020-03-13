How close are scientists to developing a vaccine for coronavirus?

The process will likely take a year to 18 months from now. This is what scientists have been able to do so far.

news Coronavirus

Scientists around the world are working on vaccines that will halt the outbreak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Currently, there is no vaccine for the virus and experts have said that the development of such a vaccine could take anywhere between a year and 18 months from now.

Developing a vaccine must go through a time-consuming, multi-stage challenging process before it can be made available for human use. Vaccines must go through several trials that are closely monitored and must go through stringent approval processes.

What’s happening in India?

Senior health ministry officials said on Thursday that it will take around one-and-a-half to two years for India to develop a vaccine for novel coronavirus, even with expedited clinical trials. Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases-I (ECD-I), Division of ICMR said the National Institute of Virology in Pune has been successful in isolating the virus.

"There are two ways of going for vaccine preparation. One is either you look at the sequences of the gene which may then lead to development of antibodies, or you actually have the strain and then you try to develop a vaccine which is always an easier option," he said.

"Coronavirus is difficult to isolate. But the efforts of scientists of National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune have been successful and about 11 isolates of coronavirus are available which is a prime requisite for doing any kind of research related to viruses. Even with expedited clinical trials and approvals, it will take around one-and-a-half to two years to develop a vaccine," Gangakhedkar asserted.

TNM recently reported that a scientist in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has also been working tirelessly to develop a vaccine. An associate professor at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Thiruvananthapuram, V Stalin Raj is likely among a handful of scientists in India who are on the path to developing a vaccine.

So far, novel coronavirus has affected 73 people in India, including 17 foreign nationals. The first death in the country was reported from Karnataka.

Are there other countries developing vaccines?

Researchers in the United States, China, Australia, Canada and countries in Europe are also working on vaccines.

Scientists in Israel have reportedly made significant strides in the development of a vaccine at the country’s Institute for Biological Research, however the Defence Ministry would not confirm that there had been any breakthrough.

In Australia, vaccines will likely be sent for testing in late April after researchers were successfully able to grow the virus in a lab setting outside of China for the first time. These viruses are being used to help develop the vaccine against COVID-19.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reportedly told the US House Oversight and Reform Committee that about 10 vaccines were being worked on, and clinical trials would begin for one next month. However, he urged caution. Like other experts, he noted that a successful vaccine would take a year to a year-and-a-half to create and that anything faster would “be cutting corners that would be detrimental.”

With inputs from PTI.