How the Chennai Port Trust and Indian Bank were scammed of Rs 45 crore

The fraud is elaborate, and involves fake documents and forged bank certificates.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against three people in Chennai for a fraud of Rs 45 crore. The fraud involves scamsters posing as an Indian Bank agent, and a Chennai Port Trust official, to swindle at least Rs 45 crore from Chennai Port Trust via Indian Bank. The accused include Senmathiraja, a branch manager at Indian Bank, Koyambedu, and Ganesh Natarajan and V Manimozhi â€“ both residents of Chennai.

The gang had an elaborate modus operandi â€“ reportedly being followed in other cases of fraud involving public sector banks, including Canara Bank. They first approached the Chennai Port Trust, posing as banking agents, with a forged letter from Indian Bank, Koyambedu Branch. The gang had reportedly received a tip-off that Chennai Port Trust wanted to deposit Rs 100 crore with a bank that would provide maximum interest. After convincing Chennai Port Trust officials, a member of the gang then went to Indian Bank â€“ this time, posing as a Chennai Port Trust official.

Once the Chennai Port Trustâ€™s money â€“ Rs 100 crore â€“ was deposited with Indian Bank, the fraudsters forged another document, and opened a Current Account in the name of M/s Chennai Port Trust â€“ General Insurance Fund. Ganesh Natarajan (Accused No. 1), posed as Deputy Director, Finance, of Chennai Port Trust to open the current account in March this year, according to the CBI.

Thereafter, on several occasions, requests were placed to open and pre-close term deposits in the name of Chennai Port Trust, and transfer proceeds to the current account. Multiple transactions were made from the current account to several individual accounts, both with Indian Bank and others.

In May this year, Chennai Port Trust officials contacted the Indian Bank zonal office, reporting irregularities in term deposits at the Koyambedu branch following which an internal investigation was initiated. The investigation revealed shocking details of forgery, fabrication of false documents and more.

On May 15, one of the accused, Manimozhi had gone to the branch, allegedly for carrying out further fraudulent transactions when he was caught red handed. The accused were then taken into police custody.

The three accused have been booked for fraud, forgery, impersonation, fabrication of false documents, submission of forged documents as genuine, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, fraudulent transactions and cheating, in addition to swindling public money.

An FIR has been filed based on a complaint (July 29) filed by Deputy General Manager of the Indian Bank in Chennai, to the Anti Corruption Branch of the CBI on July 31. FIR under sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating ), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses forged documents) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13(1)(a), 13 (2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (Amended 2018).