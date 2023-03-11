‘How can we forget to be kind and civil?’: Sunil Chhetri’s wife asks Kerala Blasters FC fans

Kerala Blasters FC fans have been upset with Sunil Chhetri for scoring a controversial goal against their team.

After facing severe and vicious trolling from fans of Kerala Blasters FC, football player Sunil Chhetri’s wife Sonam Bhattacherjee, has questioned the toxic behavior. In an instagram post on March 9, Sonam wrote, “In the midst of football, rivalry, passion and support, how did we forget to be kind to, and civil with each other? I sincerely hope that you left behind all your hate, toxic thoughts and frustration on social media, and are at home in peace around loved ones. I hope you got what you wanted by abusing and threatening the family.”

Sonam further wrote, “Kerala is a beautiful state with warm and welcoming people, so no amount of hate will change my perception. For all the emotions that football brings once the final whistle is blown, let's keep kindness on top of that list.”

Fans of Kerala Blasters FC have been angry at Sunil Chhetri, who is the captain of Bengaluru FC, for scoring a controversial goal in extra-time against their team on March 4 during the Indian Super League tournament. On an Instagram post by Chhetri on March 2, around 47,000 comments have been posted, mostly by Kerala Blasters FC fans, many of them absuive.

Chhetri, who was awarded the free-kick, quickly scored a goal, but the Kerala Blasters FC team said they were not ready. The goal upset the Kerala FC team and they walked off the field.

The controversial goal allowed Bengaluru FC to advance to the semifinals of the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League. Ever since, Kerala football fans have been flooding the comments section of Chhetri’s social media, questioning him, hurling abuses and expressing displeasure.

Commenting about the forfeit of Kerala Blasters FC, Chhetri had earlier said, “I’ve never seen this in my 22-year career. This is not the right way to do it.”

Talking about the goal which he scored, he said, “I always ask the referee (if I can take a free-kick) because if he does not allow, it wouldn’t happen. It was a bitter-sweet moment. First, we thought if the match would happen or not. But I’m happy that we are through to the semi-finals. Can’t wait to take on Mumbai,” the India stalwart added. “The referee asked me if I wanted the wall or the whistle. They always do it. I said that I don’t want the whistle as well as the wall.”





