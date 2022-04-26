How Bengaluru Rural cops nabbed highway robbers who stole Rs 1 cr using FASTag

While the 10-member gang headed by Kodali Sreedharan — a wanted burglar in Kerala — was arrested, police said that Sreedharan is still at large.

news Crime

A high-stakes robbery on the outskirts of Bengaluru — to the tune of about Rs 1 crore — was almost carried out by Kodali Sreedharan, an infamous dacoit in Kerala. In March, a group of five employees of a private finance firm were travelling near Madanayakanahlli outside Bengaluru, carrying Rs 1 crore in cash. As they were travelling, their car was suddenly waylaid by seven armed robbers led by Sreedharan, whose modus operandi is highway robberies. The Bengaluru police had been in search of the perpetrators for over a month, when they found a crucial clue in the car’s FASTag detail.

According to a Times Of India report, on March 11, the senior accountant of the firm — who was among those in the vehicle at the time of the incident — said that they were attacked with weapons by Sreedharan and his gang on the highway. The gang then drove away in the same vehicle, along with the cash and the employees’ valuable personal effects.

The Bengaluru police on Monday, April 25, announced that the identities of the perpetrators were traced from across state lines, using the FASTag records of the victims’ car. After the robbery, the car was found abandoned in Hosur, and the police resorted to checking the footage of over 250 CCTV cameras along the Madanayakanahalli to Ernakulam highway. When this did not yield results, the police began to check the car’s FASTag records, when it was noticed that the car moved in the FASTag lane of all the toll plazas that it crossed. “We started sourcing the FASTag details of the vehicle and landed at the doorstep of the accused,” an officer told TOI.

Two special teams were formed under ADSP Lakshmi Ganesh, DySP (Nelamangala sub-division) KC Gautam and Madanayakanahalli police inspector BS Manjunath, who led the teams that found that the gang had crossed two state borders and fled to Kerala. Ten persons have been arrested — PK Rajiv (48), Vishnulal (26), TC Sanal (34), Akhil (28), Jaseen Faris (28), P Sanaf (33), S Sameer (31), Sainulla Abidi (21), AP Shafeeq, and Ramsheed alias Muttaf (25).

However, Bengaluru Rural SP K Vamsi Krishna has said that Kodali Sreedharan, who was the main suspect in the case, is still at large. Close to Rs 90 lakh of the stolen money is still with him, police suspect.

The police also managed to find that the perpetrators had followed the employees’ car in a rented vehicle. However, the man who ran the rental service claimed that he was not aware of the robbery but did reveal the identities, as well as personal information of the robbers.