How banks are helping customers access uninterrupted services amid COVID-19

All the banks have encouraged customers to make use of alternate banking channels like mobile app and net banking, and avoid visits to the branch.

Money Banking

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, banks have recommended use of alternate banking channels to ensure that customers can enjoy uninterrupted banking services and employees stay safe.

Here are a few steps by HDFC Bank:

1. Use of alternate banking channels

— While branches continue to be operational with the support of dedicated employees, HDFC Bank has said that for your own safety, it is recommended that you use other alternate platforms for your banking needs.

— Recommendations for standard services:

> Receive and send money using NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/ or UPI

> Pay utility bills using UPI or PayZapp

> Renew or Book FD/RD online

> Avail pre-approved loans online

> Use MPassBook to check A/c balances

— Should you still require any assistance, HDFC Bank is just a call away!

> Reach out to your Relationship Manager via phone and video call

> WhatsApp the bank on 7065970659 from the mobile number linked to your account

> Get branch contact details

2. Should you still need to visit the branch

— High touch surfaces especially door handles are being disinfected, every hour

— Keeping your health and safety in mind, the security personnel at all branches have been instructed to politely refuse entry to any customer who is exhibiting any visible signs of illness i.e. cough, cold, fever, etc; handle opening and shutting of doors as much as possible

— Sanitisers have been made available at branch entrance and teller counters for your hygiene

— Branch staff will be wearing masks. You are requested to maintain a 6-feet distance while interacting with them

3. Business Continuity Protocol (BCP) for uninterrupted banking services

— For situations like these, there is a BCP plan similar to code RED, which has been invoked

— These protocols invoke special measures to ensure continuity of all critical systems, processes and human resource required for smooth functioning of banking services

ICICI Bank has stated that in view of the recent outbreak of coronavirus, as a measure to safeguard the interest of the customers as well as the employees of ICICI Bank, they are currently working with reduced staff at branches and call centers.

All services for which you may need to visit the branch/ contact the call center are also available on iMobile app and Internet Banking. We encourage you to use the same and continue banking conveniently with us, the bank states.

The services which can be availed 24x7 on iMobile app or internet banking include:

1. Account services

— View/download account statement

— Get interest certificate

— View tax (TDS) certificate

2. Payment services

— Transfer funds

— Pay bills

— Recharge

— UPI (on iMobile)

3. Investments and Care

— Monitor your investments

— Open deposits (FD, RD, iWish)

— Invest online (MF, SIP, NPS, PPF)

— Avail /Buy Insurance services

4. Cards and Loans

— Generate debit/ credit card pin

—Manage credit card - Summary, statement and payments

— Manage your loans - Repayment, Disbursement request

5. Other Services

— Block /unblock debit card

— Check status of issued cheques

— Request to change home branch

— Request cheque book/ DD

For any further queries, you can chat with iPal available on both iMobile app and icicibank.com website.

Syndicate Bank has also announced measures to ensure employee safety and uninterrupted banking for customers.

The bank has announced that the banking services like ATMs, branch banking, door-step banking, etc. will be restricted and may be closed if necessary, as per the situation. This is being implemented to ensure minimum human contact. However, banking through digital channels like Mobile and internet banking shall remain open.

Further, branches will not offer the Passbook Printing Services to avoid possible contact with the affected. The customers are being encouraged to avail e-Pass Book facility/Mobile banking /Call Centre /Missed Call Banking /Internet Banking Services.

“The impact of COVID-19 virus is across country and globe. Self-isolation and social distancing are a must to ensure safety of people and society at large. As a responsible bank, it is our duty to co-operate and facilitate them by bringing in temporary changes in our banking method. Syndicate Bank will continue to do whatever is necessary to curtail spread of this virus while ensuring customer service as well as employee safety is met simultaneously.” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, MD & CEO, Syndicate Bank.

These measures are being implemented with immediate effect. All the customers are requested to cooperate with the bank as other non-essential services during this period may be suspended, the bank further stated.

The State Bank of India has advised customers to stay safe and healthy by using the bank’s digital payment option BHIM SBI Pay while maintaining social distance.

“It is our duty to give you the best banking experience. In these times, we want you to stay indoors and take care of your banking business using the YONO app,” the bank tweeted.