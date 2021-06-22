Partner

How this 78-year-old Carnatic music lover in Chennai beat knee pain and got back to managing her Sabha

In 2019, Vijayalakshmi’s active life was brought to a crashing halt because of unbearable knee pain. But a knee replacement surgery changed her life.

For 78-year-old Vijayalakshmi, managing her family’s music hall and Sabha has been an integral part of life for many years. Her son Rajaram says, “After my father passed away about 12 years ago, my mother took over managing the hall. She has always led an active life.”

In 2019, however, Vijayalakshmi’s active life was brought to a crashing halt because of unbearable knee pain. “I’ve been suffering from arthritis since I was 50 years old. In 2019, the knee pain became so bad that I was not able to stand or walk. I felt very depressed and didn’t feel motivated to do any of my work. I was worried that I was going to end up bedridden, unable to do anything else in my life,” she says.

Osteoarthritis and knee pain

Osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease, is a condition involving the breakdown of the cartilage cushioning the ends of bones. In severe cases, when the cartilage breaks down entirely, the bones rub against each other causing severe pain with every movement of the joint.

As the pain grew, Vijayalakshmi began to feel that she could not take care of herself. “I had this feeling that I couldn’t do anything, that I was of no use to this world,” she says.

This is a common feeling among older people suffering from knee pain, observes Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. It is not only the physical pain of the knee, but the loss of independence and dignity that hits them hard, he adds.

The miracle of minimally invasive surgery

The first few doctors that Vijayalakshmi consulted all said that there was no solution to her condition. “The doctors we initially consulted said that because she had heart problems it wouldn’t be wise to attempt a knee surgery. Amma began to say that death would be better than living like this,” says Jayalakshmi, Vijayalakshmi’s daughter.

Dr Aravindan, however, was not ready to give up so easily. “Many patients are told that they cannot have a knee replacement because they are too old or have other health issues. But I don’t accept that view,” he says.

Dr Aravindan explains that joint surgery is not necessary in most cases of knee pain. “Out of 20 patients I see in the orthopaedic clinic, perhaps one of them will require knee surgery. For the other 19, the pain can be managed through medication and physiotherapy.” In severe cases, such as Vijayalakshmi’s, joint replacement is the only treatment.

In order to make surgery viable for older patients like Vijayalakshmi, particularly those with heart conditions or other health problems, the surgeons at Kauvery Hospital employ minimally invasive surgical techniques. In such techniques, the trauma to tissue much smaller reducing blood loss, post-operative pain, duration of hospital stay and scarring as a result of the procedure. To further help Vijayalakshmi cope with the surgery and recover well, she was also put on a regimen of heart stabilising medication for two days before the procedure.

Regaining independence and dignity

Within two days of her procedure, Vijayalakshmi was able to start walking again with the use of a walker. And thanks to a regimen of physical therapy and exercises, she was soon able to return fully to all of her daily activities. “At almost 80, Amma is able to do everything that she has been doing all her life. That’s just unbelievable,” says Jayalakshmi.

Not only did her knee pain vanish post the surgery, but it also gave her back her confidence, says Vijayalakshmi. “Psychologically I started feeling positive. I got the confidence that I can take care of my knee and myself,” she says.

“Helping her walk again is one thing. But giving back her independence and confidence is such a special feeling,” says Dr Aravindan. He adds that for Vijayalakshmi and many others, knee pain seems like an inevitable part of growing older. However, with the right orthopaedic techniques, whether surgical or non-surgical, a pain-free life is within reach.

“With the right kind of intervention, patients can be pain-free and live life on their own terms. At the end of the day, what is life if we can’t live it the way we want?” he observes.

Watch video here:

This article was created in association with TNM Brand Studio.