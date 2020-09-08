Housejoy opens experience centre in Bengaluru to give real-time insights to customers

The centre will provide a complete understanding of the construction process to help customers build their dream home.

Tech-driven construction, renovation, interiors and home maintenance company Housejoy, catering to all home-related needs of Indian consumers, has come up with what it claims is a first-of-its-kind Experience Centre in Bengaluru. The centre will provide a complete understanding of the construction process to ensure complete transparency and better involvement in the decision-making process, the company said in a statement.

Housejoy’s Experience Centre is divided into 5 zones: reception, waiting area for customers, bedroom + library + kitchen (through a sample apartment that showcases the specs), discussion rooms, and an experience zone that gives ideas on plot, footing, plinth, slabs, formwork, brickwall + specifications. Each zone has been planned strategically to give customers real-time insights into processes and allow them to discuss and plan comfortably.

Housejoy follows a step-by-step approach to help its customers build their dream home. The company said the brand’s construction and renovation business is growing at the rate of 20% MoM and its future plans include building 2000 homes in less than two years.

The brand’s in-house team adheres to the highest quality standards with complete visibility for the customer in terms of monitoring the project while receiving continuous status updates.

Sanchit Gaurav, Founder & CEO, Housejoy, said, “As a leading brand in its segment, Housejoy is known for its attention to detail, taking a tech-based approach to all processes, and transparency at all levels. We wanted our customers to imbibe all this first hand and the Experience Centre will do just that. It will let them understand how we work at every step and that they can be assured from the word ‘go’. We follow a 16-step process starting with laying the foundation and every step is protocol based. We aim to tap into the $120 million opportunity in the home construction segment and take care of customers’ all-round needs of Interiors, Renovation, and Construction.”