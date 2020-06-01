Hotels may have to wait 12-18 months to get back pre-COVID occupancy levels

In a guideline issued on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry said hotels and restaurants will be opened from June 8.

After losing business for nearly a quarter because of the lockdown, the hospitality sector gears up to reopen from June 8 with adequate safety protocols, and hopes to return to the pre-COVID levels within another 12-18 months, an industry official said, quoting an internal survey.

The sector also looks forward to get 20-30% occupancy in June-August and may have to wait till the fourth quarter of this fiscal, January-March 2021, to reach the 50% level, he said on Sunday.

"We welcome the decision to reopen hotels. We had carried out an internal survey and it is found that hotels expect 20-30% demand in the first quarter after lockdown, and to get around 50% demand, they may have to wait till Q4 of the fiscal," Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India secretary Sudesh Poddar said.

"And it may take 12-18 months for the hotels to get back to the pre-COVID level occupancy," Poddar told PTI.

In another survey of hotel general managers by HVS Anarock in April, 46% of the respondents said occupancy would be below 40% by Q4 of this financial year.

Some 42% of the general managers who took part in the online survey were more optimistic and they believe that occupancy will reach 50% or near it by the January-March quarter.

The survey was carried out among 180 hotels across categories, HVS South Asia President Mandeep S Lamba said.

According to HVS Anarock, in April, the occupancy in India was down by 81% compared to April 2019.

Singapore had the least impact with just a shade below 30%, followed by China, from where the pandemic originated, with 48%.

However, even with such a drastic fall in occupancy, over 71% of the GMs will not discount their rates by more than 20%, the survey found.

In the top 13 markets of India, the average daily rate in April slipped by 27% and revenue per available room was down by 86% y-o-y.