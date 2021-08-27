Hosts on Twitter Spaces can soon monetise with ‘Ticketed Spaces’ feature

The company said it is experimenting on iOS for now but hopes to expand it to all users in the near future.

Twitter has announced paid 'Ticketed Spaces' for iOS users, where some hosts on its live audio feature can now sell access to ticketed Spaces events. The company in May said it was working on a 'Ticketed Spaces' feature for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create by getting monetary support while providing listeners with exclusive access to conversations.

"We want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able to create Ticketed Spaces!," the micro-blogging platform said in a tweet late on Thursday, August 26.

"We're experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. I know it's taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you," the company added.

Hosts can set ticket prices and how many are available to sell. Hosts earn the majority of the revenue from ticket sales and Twitter will keep a small amount as well.

Twitter had previously said that it will take a 3% cut of creators' earnings from Ticketed Spaces.

After first testing Spaces with a small group of people on iOS, Twitter in March expanded the test to Android users in India, to give them a chance to join, listen, and speak in live, host-moderated audio conversations.

'Ticketed Spaces' was opened in June for users who are over 18, hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days, and have at least 1,000 followers.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Twitter announced that it is now experimenting with a new option that will let users show followers which Spaces they are listening to.

Right now, Twitter only shows Spaces being hosted by accounts you follow or if someone you follow is currently speaking in that room. However, the company now wants to make it easier to let people discover more Spaces in its mobile app, reports 9To5Mac.

In a tweet posted to the @TwitterSpaces account, the social network announced an option that will let followers see if you are listening to an ongoing Space. The company said that this new option is an experimental feature, which means that it may not become available to all users.