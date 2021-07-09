Sports

Hossain returns after serving 18 months of a 5-year ban

Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain returns to Dhaka Premier Division after serving 18 months of his five-year ban. Hossain was banned for five years due to an incident during the National Cricket League (NCL) in 2019.

The conflict started when Hossain slapped Arafat Sunny Jr after he refused to shine the ball for the paceman. The players who saw the incident said that the two needed to be forcibly taken away from each other. Hossain was handed a fine of BDT 100,000 by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

â€˜We have banned Shahadat Hossain for five years with two years of the suspended sentenceâ€™, Chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated back in 2019 that they have banned Hossain for five years with two years of the suspended sentence. The BCBâ€™s reduction of the sentence was really a hot topic in todayâ€™s cricket news, especially a lot clamoured for his return.

When Hossain was banned, the BCB acknowledged the incident as they have zero-tolerance for these kinds of incidents, and no player is spared from their rules. Furthermore, BCB also stated that Hossainâ€™s ban should serve as an example to future players to avoid engaging in unnecessary altercations.

Earlier this February, the fast bowler appealed to the BCB that his ban should be reduced. This is for him to earn money to pay for his motherâ€™s cancer treatment. Moreover, there is no official statement regarding the reduction of his ban.

â€˜His mother was diagnosed with cancer. He is not playing now so when he called me, I spoke to a few directors. We have requested the BCBâ€™s disciplinary committee. We are hopeful to get a positive result from them. I have also informed the board president, who is also positive about himâ€™, BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said.

Hossain said that he regretted his actions and just wants to play again to pay for his motherâ€™s medical treatment.

â€˜I regret my actions, I was wrong, and I will try not to do it again. I wonâ€™t have any problems for the rest of my career. My mother is a cancer patient. I want to return to cricket, to help my motherâ€™s treatmentâ€™, the fast bowler said.

Other controversies

Aside from slapping a teammate, Hossain and his wife were accused of abusing an 11-year-old maid in 2015. It was also when he was suspended from all kinds of cricketing activities. Months later, he and his wife were formally charged with torture.

Fortunately, he was acquitted after a judge discovered that the prosecution had not proven the case against the fast bowler.

Shahadat Hossain on the field

Hossain is a Bangladeshi cricketer who made his Test debut in 2005. When he first played in international cricket, he was named as the fastest bowler in the team by coach Dav Whatmore, a Sri Lankan-born Australian cricket coach.

The following year, he made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Kenya. Although he is recognized as the fastest bowler, he struggled with conceding too many runs. With this, he was ruled out of the team in 2009.

In 2010, he was a member of the squad that won Bangladeshâ€™s first gold at the Asian Games. The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a continental multi-sport event that is held every four years.

Bowling style

The fast bowler is popularly known for his aggressive style of play. This is because of his bouncer that has hit international players such as Ricky Ponting and Matthew Sinclair. The bouncer is basically a type of short-pitched delivery where the ball reaches the batsman at head height.

With his current situation, there is a possibility for the board to allow him to compete in international cricket again. Tune in to today's cricket news for more updates about Hossain and his return.