Hospital MD kills self in Hyderabad, alleges harassment by building owner in note

Ajay Kumar had established Vaishnavi Hospital situated at Omkar Nagar and alleged that the owner of the building was mentally harassing him.

The managing director (MD) of a private hospital in Hyderabad killed himself on its premises on Tuesday, alleging harassment from the owner of the building.

The deceased was identified as Dr Ajay Kumar, and his wife Swetha filed a complaint with the LB Nagar police. The couple has two sons.

Four years ago, Ajay Kumar established Vaishnavi Hospital situated at Omkar Nagar under the jurisdiction of the LB Nagar police.

In her complaint, Swetha alleged that the owner of the building, Karunaker Reddy, began harassing Ajay Kumar mentally by asking him to vacate and moving court over a dispute between the duo.

At around 2 am on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar went inside his office in the hospital and locked the door. When he failed to open the door in the morning, the staff forcibly barged into the room at 9 am to find him dead.

Police said that a diary was found on his bed, with names of several people including Karunaker Reddy, stating that they were responsible for his death.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the IPC and the diary was seized by the police. Further investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No. 78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.