Hopeful of party's revival in Andhra, state Congress holds meet

"We will launch an action plan and constitute all party committees up to the village level by March 20," newly-appointed state Congress president Sake Sailajanath said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday asked the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh to gear up for the coming elections to rural and urban local bodies and prepare plans in tune with the people's wishes.

He asked the rank and file of the party to take the local bodies elections as a challenge and revive the party's fortunes in the state.

"People still admire the Congress, we have to prepare plans according to their wishes and win back their support," Chandy said at a meeting where the new executive of the state party took charge.

The AICC leader, in charge of state Congress affairs, asked the leadership to take all steps to revitalise in Andhra Pradesh. The new Congress state president Sake Sailajanath said that they have prepared an action plan to strengthen the party from the village level.

"We will launch the action plan from tomorrow and constitute all party committees up to the village level by March 20. Youth, women, SC, ST, BC and minority communities will get a lion''s share of the party posts," Sailajanath said.

The meeting discussed, among other things, the YSRCP government's decision to have three capitals for the state.

The Congress recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the then leader of opposition supported Amaravati as the state capital.

"But now he is talking of three capitals in the name of decentralisation. Decentralisation (of administration) will not lead to any development," the Congress said.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the day-long meeting, Congress state working presidents N Tulasi Reddy and SK Mastanvali said their party would contest all seats in the coming elections to local bodies.

The meeting adopted a resolution asking the state government to pass a resolution in the Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly stating it would not implement the National Population Register in the state.

Another resolution was passed expressing grief over the killing of over 20 people in violence in New Delhi.

