‘Hope TDP joins NDA’: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

The TDP was not invited for the NDA meeting led by the BJP.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor Pawan Kalyan said that he hopes that the Telugu Desam Party would join the National Democratic Alliance-led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and fight the 2024 elections to bring down the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh.

The actor made this statement on Monday, July 13 in New Delhi, where the NDA meeting is underway. In an interview to NDTV, the actor said that the BJP forming government in the Union for another term was “essential to achieve the dream of Modiji.” As many as 38 parties are attending the NDA meeting, but the TDP was not invited for the critical meeting ahead of the Parliamentary elections.

In response to the question of the YSRCP being a formidable party to fight against in the 2024 Assembly elections, the JSP chief said, “There is a lot of disappointment at the grassroot level. What you see on newspapers and TV channels is very different from the ground.”

#NDTVExclusive | "To Secure Chances Of PM's Win In 2024": Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan On NDA Meet@Vasudha156 reports pic.twitter.com/yfg6kvjNCv July 17, 2023

The actor yet again highlighted the alleged illegal data collection by the village volunteers at the behest of the YSRCP government. “Sensitive information such as Aadhaar card, iris scanning etc are being stored in data centres in Telangana by private individuals. Such an activity is causing a lot of insecurity amongst the public, and law and order is affected,” the actor claimed.

Slamming YSRCP government he said that infrastructure under Jagan is in shambles and farmers are reeling under crisis.

Responding to the possibility of an alliance between the TDP, BJP and JSP fighting against the YSRCP, Pawan said, “If there is a formidable party or person in the government, all the opposing forces should come together and fight. We did the same in 2014.”

The TDP came out of the alliance in 2018 citing injustice to Andhra Pradesh for not providing Special Category Status as per the AP Reorganization Act.

Describing this incident as “not a fallout”, Pawan Kalyan said that he made efforts for a patch up between the TDP and BJP.

“I hope that all three parties [TDP, BJP, JSP] will come together,” the actor said about the alliance for the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.