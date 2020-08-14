Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus

55-year-old Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and had been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

news Coronavirus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on August 2, has tested negative on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, “Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank god and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by sending their wishes. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

He added, “I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who treated me and helped me to fight the infection.”

On August 2, 55-year-old Shah had announced on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

He had said at the time of admission he was feeling fine and advised anybody who was in contact with him to get tested. According to government officials, Shah had attended a Cabinet meeting held a few days ago before testing positive.

The HM’s discharge comes after a few days BJP's Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Shah had tested negative which was later fact checked and found to be untrue. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a clarification that Amit Shah had not undergone any fresh COVID-19 test,

Incidentally Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the same day as Shah and was discharged on August 10 following a negative test report.

Among other high profile political figures, former President and FInance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is currently being treated for coronavirus along with other ailments in critical condition in a Delhi hospital.

He had tweeted on Monday about testing positive and asked all those in touch with him to get tested.