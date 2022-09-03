Home Min Amit Shah arrives in Kerala to attend southern zonal council meet

Besides Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Ministers and Ministers of other southern states and Lieutenant Governors of the southern Union Territories would take part in the meeting.

news News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday evening, September 2, to attend the 30th southern zonal council meeting of the south Indian States and Union Territories to be held in the Kerala state capital on September 3. Besides Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Ministers and Ministers of other southern states -- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana -- and Lieutenant Governors of the southern Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands would take part in the meeting.

The meeting would hold discussions on matters of interest among the states and also between the states and the central government, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's office (CMO). The CMO had also said that a special cultural programme would be held for those attending the council meeting. The programme would be part of the week-long Onam celebrations in Kerala.

The Union Minister and Chief Ministers have been invited to witness the Nehru trophy boat race scheduled in Alappuzha on September 4.

Read: The irony of Kerala govt inviting Amit Shah to the famous Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Upon arrival, Shah was greeted by a large crowd of BJP members, workers and supporters who were waiting for hours outside the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport holding party flags and braving the rain, from where he left the airport in another vehicle.

Shah would also be attending a Scheduled Castes meeting organised here by the state BJP on Saturday afternoon.