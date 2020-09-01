Home interiors startup HomeLane raises Rs 60 cr from Stride Ventures, existing investors

Home interiors service provider HomeLane has raised Rs 60 crore (US$ 8 million) in a Bridge round from new and existing investors. Stride Ventures has led this round, participating through debt funding of Rs 20 crore in the company. Existing investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Evolvence India and JSW Ventures have also participated, infusing another Rs 40 crore in equity. With this round, HomeLaneâ€™s overall fund-raising has crossed Rs 370 crore (US$ 54 million) over the last 6 years.

The six-year-old company claims that it recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues (unaudited) for the year ended March 31, 2020 and that it is on track to reach EBITDA breakeven by April 2021.

HomeLane currently has a presence across 10 cities with 19 experience centres and 900+ design experts on its tech platform.

Srikanth Iyer, CEO & Founder of HomeLane.com said, â€œOur mission is to make home interiors easy for the world, and this hasnâ€™t changed during the pandemic. Virtual meetings, powered by our 3D design & collaboration platform SpaceCraft, have enabled us to meet customers and deliver superior design experience to them while practising social distancing. We believe that there's still a sizable gap in the market that HomeLane can address. Our investors have continued to express confidence in our growth potential and vision. I am excited that Stride has also joined us as our investors on this journey."

HomeLane will deploy the new funds to enter new markets with a greater focus on non-metro expansion while strengthening the brand's presence across existing markets. Part of the funds will also be deployed to enhance HomeLaneâ€™s technology offering to give consumers a better interior service experience by focusing on its proprietary 3D design platform, Spacecraft.

Tanuj Choudhry, Chief Business Officer, HomeLane.com added that with this round of funding, HomeLane is looking to invest in establishing its brand across existing and new markets and â€˜filling a void that has been created in the large unorganized sectorâ€™.

Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, commenting on the deal, said, "With the online home decor market gaining momentum in recent years, HomeLane's technology-oriented approach has made interior designing much more approachable. The company's continued focus on customer experience, cost-effectiveness and product quality have been indispensable for the success of the business. This partnership marks yet another milestone in Strideâ€™s endeavour of supporting Indiaâ€™s startup ecosystem by opening new avenues for formal credit."