‘Holy dip’ in Tirumala’s Pushkarini closed down to check coronavirus spread

TTD has instead set up 18 shower baths with Pushkarini water for the sake of devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh, has closed down the gates of Swamy Pushkarini in Tirumala, where several devotees take a ‘holy dip’, as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy said that as part of the temple trust board's anti-coronavirus campaign, the TTD has decided to close down the Swami Pushkarini ghat adjacent to Srivari temple from Thursday until further orders.

The decision was taken after an inspection was held with Temple Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath, Health Officer Dr RR Reddy and other TTD officials.

Speaking to reporters, Dharma Reddy said that since the chances of spread of coronavirus was more with mass bathing by pilgrims in the Swamy Pushkarini ghat, it was being closed for devotees.

"Instead, TTD has set up 18 shower baths with Pushkarini water for the sake of devotees. The surrounding areas of Pushkarini are also being sanitised with disinfectants several times daily, with a gap of two hours," he said.

The TTD has already issued an advisory asking foreigners, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and others not to visit the temple for 28 days after they land in the country from outside, as a precautionary measure.

"As Tirumala is always abuzz with pilgrim activity, the chances of spreading of coronavirus is more. Keeping in view the health safety of lakhs of pilgrims visiting Tirumala, TTD has made an appeal to devotees who are coming from other countries to restrain from visiting Tirumala for 28 days," a TTD statement last week said.

A V Dharma Reddy has also repeatedly asked devotees to skip their visits to the temple if they showed any symptoms of the virus and said that facilities for thermal screening would be set up.

From March 17, time-slot tokens are also being issued for darshan of the deity in the hill shrine. The devotees would not be allowed to sit in the compartments of queue complexes to avoid person-to-person contact, the TTD said.

