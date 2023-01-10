Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams calls RRR a 'fever dream madness'

JJ Abrams, who has directed films from the Mission: Impossible, Star Trek and Star Wars series, introduced RRR director SS Rajamouli at a special screening in Los Angeles.

Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams gave a rich tribute to RRR director SS Rajamouli as he hosted the blockbuster movie's special screening in Los Angeles' Chinese Theatres. The official Twitter handle of RRR shared videos from the recent film screening event and in one of the clips, Abrams is seen talking highly about the movie, calling it a "fever dream madness".

"I love its exuberance, friendship... I love the music, I love the insanity, the fever dream madness of this movie. It's more fun to watch this movie in a theatre than any other filmâ€¦ It's so wonderful and it's a privilege to introduce the man himself," Abrams said as he introduced Rajamouli to the audience members at the sold-out IMAX screening. JJ Abrams has directed several big Hollywood films such as Mission: Impossible III (2006), Star Trek (2009), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). He has also produced films such as Mission: Impossible â€“ Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible â€“ Fallout.

To the crowd present inside the theatre, Rajamouli said, "To everyone who hasn't seen the film, I apologise on behalf of those who have seen the film. They're a rowdy bunch." Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR has turned out to be a megahit in the US where prominent names from Hollywood have expressed their excitement over the movie. Previously, Jessica Chastain, producer Jason Blum, filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, Edgar Wright, Scott Derrickson, Joe Dante, James Gunn, Christopher Miller, and screenwriters Jon Spaihts and C Robert Cargill, have lauded the movie.

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, RRR raised reported earnings of over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2022, and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally. The makers of RRR are currently gearing up for the Hollywood award season where its distributor Variance Films has mounted a substantial campaign to have the film recognised in the general categories at various ceremonies.

The movie is already under Oscar consideration after the film's hit track â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist for best original song, along with 14 others. The nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. RRR is also nominated for two Golden Globes -- Best Picture - Non-English and Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The film has received five nominations for Critics Choice Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™, and Best Visual Effects. Last week, the movie made it to the BAFTA longlist for Best Film Not in the English Language category.

Watch Naatu Naatu Song from RRR here: