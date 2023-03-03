Holding discussions on new Meghalaya government without NPP, BJP: Mukul Sangma

If all political parties, including the two independents, barring the NPP and BJP, come together, they can form the government in the 60-member house.

news News

Though the National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma has staked claim to power in Meghalaya with the BJP's support, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma on Friday, March 3, asserted that the next government might be formed without the NPP-BJP combine. Mukul Sangma said, "We are in talks with every political party except the NPP and the BJP. All have expressed their desire to come along for the better interest of the state." As per the Trinamool leader, discussions are underway with Congress and other regional parties in the state, like the United Democratic Party, the Hill State People's Democratic Party, and other smaller parties.

The NPP won 26 seats while the BJP got two in the Assembly election. The Congress and Trinamool won five seats each, whereas UDP got 11 seats, Voice of the People Party four seats, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party two seats each, and two independent candidates also won. If all political parties, including the two independents, barring the NPP and BJP, come together, they can cross the magic number in the 60-member house. "The mandate was not decisive. It was a fractured one. Therefore, we are holding discussions," Mukul Sangma said.

When asked about the possible Chief Minister, he replied, "Right now, we are only concerned about the interests of the state. Meghalaya has witnessed large-scale corruption during the tenure of the previous government and people do not want to see a repetition of the same in the coming years. So, the Chief Minister and the rest of the things can be decided later."