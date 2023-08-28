Hoax bomb call to Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight in Kochi, passengers offloaded

Police are trying to trace the origin of the call claiming that a bomb was placed in a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight, which had to be called back from the runway at the Kochi airport.

news News

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport on Monday, August 28, after receiving an anonymous call that a bomb was placed in the aircraft. The aircraft was taxiing on the runway for a scheduled departure of 10.30 am when the call was received. All 139 passengers including an infant and the cargo were immediately offloaded and the aircraft was shifted to the isolation parking bay, where a thorough search was conducted. The threat later turned out to be a hoax.

In an official statement, the airport authorities said that a bomb threat assessment committee chaired by the Airport Director was convened at the airport as per protocol. Interventions involving the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the bomb squad, state police, and the airportâ€™s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) and Security departments were carried out as per established procedure, it said.

The statement added that the passengersâ€™ baggage was also rescreened and nothing suspicious was found, and the flight was subsequently cleared for departure. In the meantime, the passengers were taken care of by the airline, it said. The police have registered a case and started an investigation to trace the origin of the internet call.

With IANS inputs