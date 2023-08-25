HM Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on August 28

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Gujarat on August 28 where he will preside over western zonal council meeting and visit a Hanuman temple.

During his visit, Shah is set to preside over the gathering of the Western Zonal Council. This council encompasses Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and the union territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli. The meeting holds

vital importance for regional coordination and collaboration.

Additionally, the Home Minister plans to embark on a spiritual visit to Camp Hanuman Mandir in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad. During his temple visit, Shah will perform aarti, a devotional ritual.

The upcoming meeting of the Western Zonal Council is expected to be attended by the respective home ministers representing each state within this jurisdiction. This Assembly serves as a platform for discussions and decisions aimed at fostering effective governance and cooperation across the region.

Notably, the previous meeting of the Western Zonal Council took place in Diu on June 11, 2022. Such gatherings assume significance as they provide an avenue for state leaders to engage in productive dialogues and address

matters of regional interest.