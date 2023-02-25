From history to art and nature: Five ways to enjoy Bengaluru this weekend

Have a good weekend in Bengaluru with these five must-try activities.

Looking for an exciting way to spend your Saturday in Bengaluru? Look no further! Here are five activities that are sure to make your day memorable:

> Spend the day immersed in history and architecture at the Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace. This iconic site at the heart of the city boasts of intricate design and rich cultural significance.

> Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a leisurely stroll through Cubbon Park, one of Bengaluru's most beloved green spaces. The park offers a variety of trails, plant species, and a view of iconic landmarks such as the Bengaluru High Court.

> For nature enthusiasts, the Birdsong Exhibition at the Global We portal is not to be missed. This event, hosted by the Indian Music Experience in JP Nagar, offers a fascinating insight into the world of birds and their songs. You can learn about their cultural significance and ecosystems, and even develop your bird call recognition skills.

> Film buffs can indulge in the mesmerising cinematic experience of Michael Haneke's Code Unknown at Jyoti Nivas College, Koramangala. This thought-provoking film offers a vivid portrayal of social issues in modern-day Europe through interconnected stories centred around a minor incident on a Paris street.

> End your day with a bang by heading to one of Bengaluru's popular rooftop bars. Dance to live music, sip on your favourite cocktail, and enjoy stunning views of the city skyline. This is a perfect way to cap off a day filled with history, culture, nature, and art.